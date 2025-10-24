Aaron Rodgers Returns to Green Bay: Where to Watch Steelers vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Rodgers faces off against the same Green Bay franchise he once led to victory (against the Steelers!) as a Super Bowl MVP.

No one needs any extra incentive to get hyped about NFL matchups like the one that’s brewing this weekend on Sunday Night Football. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers’ MVP performance leading the Green Bay Packers to victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011's Super Bowl XLV, or even the two teams’ most recent regular season meeting back in 2023, tons of NFL tradition and history always converge whenever the Packers and Steelers meet.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

This time around, though, there is plenty of added incentive as Green Bay and Pittsburgh get set to collide on SNF this weekend. After all, Rodgers will be decked out in gold and black as the Steelers’ QB, taking snaps for the first time ever against his former Green Bay team — a squad he led for 18 seasons before making way for current Packers quarterback Jordan Love.

RELATED: Who Are the Oldest and Youngest NFL Players in the 2025 Season?

How can you watch the Packers vs. Steelers showdown this Sunday? Keep on scrolling for all you need to know!

How to watch Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football

Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a teammates' touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on October 12, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, October 26 for an epic clash of division-leading teams on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. NBC Sports will present the game live from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

As always, the game will be broadcast live on NBC while streaming in simulcast on Peacock. In the broadcast booth for Sunday’s matchup will be the dynamic SNF duo of Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst), with Melissa Stark serving up sideline coverage and three-time Super Bowl referee Terry McAulay providing instant rules analysis.

RELATED: The Head Coaches of Every NFL Team for the 2025 Season

A special on-site edition of Football Night in America will get things started on both NBC and Peacock beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Peacock will also serve up extended coverage afterward on Sunday Night Football Final — the weekly postgame show that streams exclusively on Peacock after every SNF game.

What to know about the Packers vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football game

Aaron Rodgers, #8, of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 16, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Even without the Aaron Rodgers storyline, this particular installment in the Packers-Steelers rivalry would be must-watch NFL viewing all on its own.

With Love under center, the Packers have been red hot as the current leaders of their hyper-competitive NFC North division, boasting a 4-1-1 record (including a Week 4 tie game against Dallas) while getting impressive production on both sides of the ball from standout stars Josh Jacobs (RB), Tucker Kraft (TE), and recent trade acquisition Micah Parsons (DE). Other than their 40-point effort against Dallas, the Packers’ defense has been solid all season long, prone mainly to giving up explosive plays while keeping opponents’ overall point totals to a minimum.

Even without starting WR Jayden Reed (who’s been out with a collarbone injury since Week 2), head coach Matt LaFleur has found a way to turn the Packers’ offensive game into a successful ad hoc affair. Complemented by Jacobs’ reliable rushing output, Love has been able to evenly distribute the ball to Romeo Doubs (WR), Matthew Golden (WR), and Kraft — his most productive passing target through the season’s first half.

RELATED: The Incredibly Rare NFL Record Aaron Rodgers Could Reach if Steelers Beat the Packers

Pittsburgh (4-2), meanwhile, sits all alone atop its AFC North division as the sole division team with a winning record. Through his first six games in a Steelers uniform, Rodgers has looked far more at home than he did in his previous two injury-plagued seasons with the New York Jets, tossing 14 TDs for 1,270 yards with a 68.6% completion rate.

Except for a rough Week 2 loss against Seattle, Rodgers’ veteran consistency has made every game the Steelers have played this season look winnable. Problems that could affect the season’s second half are beginning to emerge, though: Head coach Mike Tomlin is still looking for a complementary running game that could give Rodgers more room to breathe on offense, while also seeking ways to coax some much-needed downfield speed from a defensive secondary that’s given up its share of big plays.

Big plays, though, could make all the difference against a versatile offense like the Packers’ — and oddsmakers this week seem to agree, giving Green Bay a slight edge as the game counts down to kickoff. If the Steelers emerge victorious, though, it’ll add another superlative to Rodgers’ awesome NFL legacy: With a win, he’ll become only the fifth QB in NFL history to have beaten every single one of the league’s 32 teams at least once.

See if Aaron Rodgers can defeat his 32nd NFL team on Sunday Night Football, October 26 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.