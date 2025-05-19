Relive the star-studded celebration of Saturday Night Live's milestone 50th year on the network.

NBC Will Re-Broadcast the SNL50 Anniversary Special in June: How to Watch

Whether you missed Saturday Night Live's three-hour anniversary celebration when it aired live on February 16 or you just want to relive the wonderful coordinated chaos of it all, NBC has got you covered.

The network will air an encore presentation of SNL50: The Anniversary Special on Sunday, June 8. The star-studded broadcast is the perfect way to cap off Season 50, which wrapped on May 17 with Host Scarlett Johansson and Musical Guest Bad Bunny. Both made appearances in the anniversary special as well, alongside dozens upon dozens of former Hosts and SNL cast alumni.

The special was a massive ratings success in its debut, racking up 22 million viewers across all platforms total. SNL50: The Anniversary Special was the final entry in a sprawling slate of SNL50 programming across NBC and Peacock, which included The Homecoming Concert from Radio City Music Hall, the four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and Questlove and Oz Rodriquez's feature-length documentary Ladies & Gentlemen … 50 Years of SNL Music,

All of the specials and documentaries are currently available to stream on Peacock now.

How do I watch SNL50: The Anniversary Special on TV? Watch the rebroadcast of Saturday Night Live's anniversary special on NBC on Sunday, June 8, at 7:30-11 p.m. ET/PT.

Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Marcello Hernandez, Mikey Day, Michael Longfellow during the “Scared Straight” sketch on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Which celebrities are in the SNL50 anniversary special? Who isn't in the anniversary special? The show includes appearances from Meryl Streep in her SNL debut, Quinta Brunson, Adam Driver, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Hamm, Ayo Edebiri, Cher, Miley Cyrus, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Paul McCartney, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Sabrina Carpenter, Kim Kardashian, and many more. Also returning were SNL cast members such as Andy Samberg, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kate McKinnon, Kristen Wiig, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Adam Sandler, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, and original Not Ready for Prime Time Players Jane Curtin, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, and Laraine Newman.

What happened in SNL50: The Anniversary Special? Read our live, up-to-the-minute recap of the special here. The special pays tribute to 50 years of SNL, with new versions of old favorites that welcomed guest stars in classic sketches. In her first time ever on Saturday Night Live, Streep joined McKinnon in an installment of her "Close Encounter" series, while Kardashian and Johansson played Maharelle Sisters to Wiig's baby-handed Dooneese. Eddie Murphy debuted an incredible Tracy Morgan impression, while Five-Timer Paul Simon sang a duet alongside Sabrina Carpenter. And, as highlighted in Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's "Audience Q&A," the Studio 8H seats were packed with A-listers, making crowd-spotting a spectacle in itself.

Is the SNL50 ​​​​​​special still available on streaming? ​ Yes! If you don't want to wait to tune into NBC on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, you can watch the whole special right now on Peacock.

Taran Killam, Ana Gasteyer, Kristen Wiig, Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Jason Sudeikis, Cecily Strong, and Nick Jonas during the “New York 50th Musical” on SNL50: The Anniversary Show on February 16, 2025. Photo: Theo Wargo/NBC

