Who’s Playing on Sunday Night Football? How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Hard to believe, but we’re already at the midpoint of the NFL regular season — a time when some teams begin to emerge with standout resiliency while others get smacked with a big ol’ dose of reality as the long NFL grind starts to take its toll.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup this week brings the Seattle Seahawks all the way to the East Coast for a date with the Washington Commanders. Call it an intriguing case of two NFC teams who are perched on the threshold of big midseason turning points: Coming off a refreshing bye week, the Seahawks seem to have only gotten stronger as the season has rolled along, while the bruised and battered Commanders are searching for ways to recover from a long list of crucial injuries.

RELATED: Who Are the Starting Quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season?

How can you catch the game this Sunday? Keep on scrolling for all you need to know!

Who's playing on Sunday Night Football this week? The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Washington Commanders this Sunday night on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football?

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders throws the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at Caesars Superdome on December 15, 2024. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) visit the Washington Commanders (3-5) Sunday, November 2 for an NFC Conference matchup on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

As always, NBC Sports will get things started at 7 p.m. ET from the Football Night in America studio, recapping all the Sunday NFL action while serving up features, interviews, and preview analysis of the Seahawks-Commanders contest right up until kickoff.

What to watch for in the Seahawks vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks looks to pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Lumen Field on October 20, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Are the Seahawks and Commanders headed in different directions midway through the regular season? Sunday’s game could go a long way toward offering up an answer.

Behind the passing arm of QB Sam Darnold, the Seahawks have soared through their first 7 games — including a pair of close losses that were decided by 4 or fewer points. With Darnold calling the shots, Seattle WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL this season in overall receiving yards, while the Seahawks defense continues to live in opponents’ backfields thanks to an aggressive, swarm-minded attack led by DE DeMarcus Lawrence and Pro Bowl DT Leonard Williams. Seattle LB Ernest Jones IV looked unstoppable in a Week 7 win over the Houston Texans, which brings us to what could be another key factor in Sunday’s date against Washington: Week 7 is the last time the Seahawks played a game. They’re well rested and coming off a bye week heading into this weekend’s SNF matchup.

RELATED: Who Are the Backup Quarterbacks for Every NFL Team? Everything to Know

The Commanders, meanwhile, are in the midst of a tough NFL gauntlet, having lost three consecutive games while waiting for decisive word on whether starting QB Jayden Daniels — last season’s Offensive Rookie of the Year — will be able to return from a Week 7 hamstring injury. Veteran backup QB Marcus Mariota has gotten little help, especially from the running game, in Daniels’ absence, but Daniels’ injury is just one among several that have the Commanders eagerly awaiting their Week 12 bye week… which, with Detroit and Miami still to face before then, seems like an eternity away.

The Seahawks currently sit atop their NFC West division, while the Commanders — currently third in the NFC East — have some catching up to do to gain ground on division rivals Dallas and Philadelphia. In the thick of adversity, Sunday’s home-turf clash with Seattle serves up a perfect opportunity for Washington to claim a huge statement win and chart a new direction for the remainder of their season. Against a well-rounded (and well-rested) squad like the Seahawks, though, that’s far easier said than done.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!