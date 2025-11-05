How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 11 on NBC & Peacock: Sunderland vs. Arsenal & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Black Cats host the Gunners as England’s top flight heads into its eleventh week on NBC and Peacock.

Headlined by an epic top-four clash on NBC between Sunderland and first-place Arsenal, the 2025-2026 Premier League season is lacing up for a monumental weekend of competition. As formidable as the Gunners look, the Black Cats won’t shy away from a chance at slaying a league Goliath like Mikel Arteta’s side. It’ll be a hard-nosed, must-watch battle, and footy fans can catch all the pitch-perfect play from that marquee contest and nine others across NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

Last weekend saw many clubs stabilize or improve in their collective team form. Like Fulham blanking Wolverhampton 3-0 and Brighton doing the same to Leeds, Liverpool’s now also back on track after a 2-0 shutout over Aston Villa, while Chelsea’s speed helped the Blues outpace the Spurs 1-0. Crystal Palace extended their excellent record at home in their 2-0 win against Brentford, and West Ham United manager Nuno Espírito Santo earned his first league win with a convincing 3-1 victory over Newcastle, but Erling Haaland stole the show… again. Now with 13 goals, Pep Guardiola’s indomitable Norwegian talisman netted a brace in Man City’s 3-1 triumph over Bournemouth.

Still, as entertaining as the last round was, a double-header of Sunderland vs. Arsenal and Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton on NBC leads a stellar weekend of Matchweek 11 games. But before we dive into match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 11, including Sunderland vs. Arsenal on NBC

Omar Alderete of Sunderland during the Premier League match at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland on October 18, 2025. Declan Rice of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2025 in London, England. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Images/Getty Images; Clive Mason/Getty Images

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 11 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The weekend kicks off early Saturday with Tottenham Hotspur facing Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. ET, followed by a quartet of fixtures Sunday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Saturday, November 8

7:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United — Peacock

10 a.m. ET: Everton vs. Fulham — USA Network — NBC.com

10 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Burnley — Peacock

12:30 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Arsenal — NBC — NBC.com

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — NBC — NBC.com

Sunday, November 9

9 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — NBC.com

9 a.m. ET: Brentford vs. Newcastle United — Peacock

9 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock

9 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest vs. Leeds United — Peacock

11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. Liverpool — USA Network — NBC.com

Storylines for English Premier League Matchweek 11

Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer vies with Liverpool's English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, 2025. ( Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Get the coffee ready because Saturday’s opener on Peacock sees Tottenham host Man United in an explosive contest that’s worth the early call time. It’s a huge match as both clubs need to shed inconsistency and rebound after disappointing previous outings. Following that, Nuno Espírito Santo is targeting back-to-back victories for West Ham when the Hammers visit Burnley.

Coverage then switches to NBC with Saturday’s headliner of 4th-place Sunderland hosting Arsenal at 12:30 p.m. ET. Firmly cemented in first place, the Gunners have been firing on all cylinders, but injuries are mounting for Mikel Arteta’s side, and Sunderland remains unbeaten at home this season. Also on NBC, Chelsea hosts the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s finale. It’ll be tall task for the winless Wolves to claw out a victory as the Blues have prevailed in five of their last six.

Sunday’s lineup features a trifecta of matches on Peacock, all starting at 9 a.m. ET. Newcastle travels to Brentford for a heated encounter as Eddie Howe’s side looks to recover from a rough 3-1 loss to the Hammers. Like Howe, Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche can’t afford anything less than three points when Leeds visits the Tricky Trees. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, seeks to extend their home unbeaten streak to 12 league home contests in their showdown against Brighton – an ambitious goal now that the Seagulls’ 22-year-old Diego Gomez has evolved into a legitimate scoring threat.

Sunday culminates in peak Premier League play with a monster matchup between perennial heavyweights Man City and Liverpool at the Etihad. The third-place Reds are back on course, even taking down Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, but they’re riding a three-game skid on the road while Guardiola’s troops are targeting their fifth consecutive win at home.

Be sure to check out NBC, USA Network, and Peacock all season long to catch the biggest matches in the English Premier League!