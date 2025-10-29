How to Watch Premier League Matchweek 10: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea & More

The 2025-2026 Premier League season marches into its tenth round of competition this weekend, buoyed by a critical, marquee matchup between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. Footy fans can catch all the pitch-perfect play from that long-awaited contest and nine others across Peacock, USA Network, and NBC.com.

It’s not quite Halloween, but that didn’t stop a host of haunting finishes from emerging over the weekend. Aston Villa tamed goal monster Erling Haaland to shutout Man City 1-0, and Sunderland stunned Chelsea 2-1. But nothing tops Liverpool falling to Brentford 3-2. Once thought to be destined for repeat glory, the reigning champs looked every bit mortal in their shocking loss. With Anfield teetering on the verge of becoming a powder keg, one more consecutive loss for the Reds could spell the end of manager Arne Slot’s tenure there. Elsewhere, as Bournemouth wonderkid Eli Kroupi’s stellar performance helped lift the Cherries to second place, league-leading Arsenal scored a clean sheet in a routine win over Crystal Palace, while Manchester United handedly defeated Brighton for the Red Devils’ third consecutive league victory.

As dynamic as Matchweek 9 was, amidst rotating injuries, clubs are quickly figuring out how to do more with less, leading to inventive results on the pitch. Expect no less this weekend! But before we take a look at the upcoming match storylines, here’s a look at the Premier League fixtures ahead.

How to watch the Premier League fixtures for Matchweek 10, including Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea on Peacock

Chelsea's English midfielder #20 Cole Palmer vies with Liverpool's English midfielder #17 Curtis Jones (R) during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on May 4, 2025. ( Photo: HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

You can catch all of the Premier League action from Matchweek 10 across NBC.com, USA Network, and Peacock. The weekend kicks off Saturday with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Leeds at 11 a.m. ET, followed by two fixtures Sunday, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET, and a Monday encore match at 3 p.m. ET.

Saturday, November 1

11 a.m. ET: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leeds United — Peacock

11 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Arsenal — USA Network — NBC.com

11 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Brentford — Peacock

11 a.m. ET: Fulham vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock

11 a.m. ET: Nottingham Forest vs. Manchester United — Peacock

1:30 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Chelsea — Peacock

4 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Aston Villa — USA Network — NBC.com

Sunday, November 2

9 a.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Newcastle United — USA Network — NBC.com

11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester City vs. AFC Bournemouth — USA Network — NBC.com

Monday, November 3

3 p.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Everton — USA Network — NBC.com

Storylines for Premier League Matchweek 10

Brennan Johnson of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammate Rodrigo Bentancur (L) and Micky van de Ven (R) during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Saturday’s action begins with a quartet of fixtures at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock. Leeds can exploit a fatigued Brighton side, who also faces Arsenal this week in the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup, while Brentford hopes to lay siege to Crystal Palace on the Eagles’ home turf – no easy task to say the least. And, still without a league victory, the Wolves have an opportunity to hunt down a win in their clash with Fulham, who’ve now dropped four in a row.

Before Saturday concludes with Liverpool aiming to salvage their season with a win against Crystal Palace, a pair of marquee matchups headline the day. First, a red-hot Man United side, now fully dialed into Ruben Amorim’s strategy, will look to score their fourth consecutive win in their contest against a Nottingham Forest team riddled with injuries. Following that contest, the Spurs host Chelsea in what’ll be a physical match for both squads. Tottenham was efficient with corners in their 3-0 rout of Everton, and Chelsea’s not exactly operating at full capacity. Still, the Blues have won five out of their last six on the road against the third-place Spurs. Even with Chelsea’s injuries, expect nothing short of a hard-fought battle.

Sunday’s early match pits a relegation-bound West Ham side against Newcastle, who looks to be revived after a timely goal gave them a much-needed win over Fulham. Sunday’s play concludes with Man City hosting Bournemouth. Sitting in second place, the Cherries have evolved into a championship-caliber club and, should Haaland be a no-go from his knock during the Aston Villa clash, the Citizens will have their work cut out for them, even at the Etihad.