Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

How to Watch No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 3 Penn State: Annual "White Out" Game on NBC

Fans of College football live for games like this. On Big Ten Saturday Night in State College, Pennsylvania, a fully-packed Beaver Stadium will be crammed with 106,000 screaming fans, most of them cheering the No. 3-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in their annual White Out game — a game that just so happens to be against another Big Ten opponent in the visiting Oregon Ducks, the nation’s No. 6-ranked team, per the Associated Press.

It’s all going down in prime time on NBC and Peacock as the second featured matchup in an epic NBC Sports Big Ten Saturday slate. Peacock has the exclusive broadcast of the day’s afternoon Big Ten contest between No. 11-ranked Indiana and the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes, a matchup that in its own right might typically make for main-event viewing. But later Saturday evening, the real fun starts when the stadium lights fire up in Happy Valley, as two undefeated Big Ten teams face their biggest test yet in a Week 5 battle for a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

RELATED: NBC's Big Ten Saturday Night Broadcast Team: Everything to Know

Penn State fans cheer during the first half of the White Out game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Washington Huskies at Beaver Stadium on November 09, 2024 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

How to watch the Oregon Ducks vs. Penn State Nittany Lions on Big Ten Saturday Night? Kickoff time for one of the biggest games of the 2025 college football season is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing live on NBC and in simulcast streaming on Peacock.

From their Eugene home all the way to State College, the Oregon Ducks hop three time zones as they make the coast-to-coast trip to Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 27 to square off against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

RELATED: Which Teams Are in the Big Ten in the 2025 College Football Season?

What to know about the Oregon vs. Penn State college football game

Head Coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Both Oregon and Penn State have handily tossed aside every opponent they’ve faced so far in the 2025 college football season, making Saturday’s head-to-head contest all the more compelling for shining a revealing light on just how good these two Top 10 teams really are.

Under head coach James Franklin, Penn State (3-0) brings a smash-mouth, run-first offensive attack (complemented by a stingy shutdown defense) that has a tendency to establish the pace of a game on their terms. Drew Allar, the Nittany Lions’ QB, hasn’t had to reach all that deep into his bag of passing tricks in blowout, run-dominant wins over lesser competition against Nevada, Florida International, and Villanova — though it’s fair to assume we might see more of Penn State’s full offensive scheme when Oregon brings the heat on Saturday.

Quarterback Dante Moore, #5, of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the second quarter of the Oregon Ducks Spring Football Game at Autzen Stadium on April 27, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Penn State’s also coming off a restful bye week as Oregon heads to town, stacking the odds even higher in their favor as the Ducks make their long-distance visit. But through their first four games, Oregon has faced stiffer competition and still come away unscathed, with new QB Dante Moore looking sharp and consistent in high-scoring routs of Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and perennial rival Oregon State.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning may opt for a more varied offensive scheme than Penn State, but as last year’s 45-37 win over the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship proved, he’s also big on meeting strength with strength. That could still be a tall order against Penn State’s bruising D-line and chaotic pass rush this time around, especially with new Nittany Lions' defensive coordinator Jim Knowles — fresh off helping Ohio State win a National Championship only months ago — coaching a talent-rich and experienced unit that’s only given up 17 total points through three games.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!