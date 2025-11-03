Where to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Clippers: NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Thunder put their hot streak on the line against the Clippers on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

The NBA on NBC is brewing up a Western Conference showdown this Tuesday, tipping off a nighttime date between the Los Angeles Clippers and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder in the second of two featured NBA matchups on NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday.

Thunder point guard, three-time NBA All-Star and reigning league and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, will lead the reigning NBA champs into the heart of hostile territory against the L.A. Clippers, who are hoping to break beyond last season’s first-round early exit from the NBA Playoffs. How can you catch the game on TV? Keep scrolling for all you need to know!

Thunder vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock

The Oklahoma City Thunder hit the road to face fellow Western Conference foe the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, November 4 in a Coast 2 Coast Tuesday contest that will be broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock. Tipoff time is set for 11 p.m. ET from the Clippers’ home court at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

NBC Sports will have Terry Gannon on the play-by-play call alongside NBA legend Reggie Miller (analysis) and Grant Liffmann (reporting), while Maria Taylor holds things down in the studio with a pair of big assists from the dynamic-duo analyst team of Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter.

Tearing out of this NBA season’s opening gate, SGA and the Thunder have looked every bit like their familiar championship-winning selves. After topping the Houston Rockets in a sensational double-overtime NBA on NBC thriller to begin the regular season, they’ve rattled off one victory after another to quickly climb the rankings in the Western Conference’s Northwest Division.

The Clippers round the corner toward their date against the Thunder still trying to find their early season footing. Tuesday’s game marks one of three chances for Clippers star players Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac to take the Thunder down a notch; they’ll meet two more times this season — once in December, and again toward the very end of the regular season in April of 2026.

The Thunder vs. Clippers matchup is the later of two NBA on NBC doubleheader games rounding out this week’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday NBA package on November 4. Earlier that same evening, the Orlando Magic will visit the Atlanta Hawks for an 8 p.m. ET tipoff on both NBC and Peacock.

NBA games air every Monday night on Peacock and every Tuesday night on NBC throughout the basketball season. And after Sunday Night Football winds down, get ready for Sunday Night Basketball on NBC and Peacock too!