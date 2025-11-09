Watch Nikki Glaser's SNL Monologue and Sketches from Her November 8 Hosting Debut

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The standup comedy vet delivered a nine-minute monologue and sketches like "Beauty and Mr. Beast."

When Nikki Glaser was prepping for her Saturday Night Live debut on November 8, she told her pal and comedy colleague Seth Meyers that she was "just gonna throw myself into it." Her full commitment paid off in sketches like the joyously surreal "Mechanical Bull," which felt classically, zanily SNL.

Also, new Season 51 cast member Ben Marshall got to unveil is Mr. Beast impression, and writing duo Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell introduced a heartfelt new cartoon short, "Brad and His Dad," bringing some fresh visuals to the show in a way that felt fresh and new while nodding to the tradition of SNL animation a la Robert Smigel's "TV Funhouse."

Glaser had told Meyers she'd been workshopping her monologue in comedy clubs around New York City ahead of her hosting debut, and the result was a set that exhibited Glazer's popular standup style. Watch that above, and see all of the sketches below.

Watch Nikki Glaser's SNL monologue and sketches

The November 8 cold open took a radical departure from last week's cameo-studded NYC mayoral debate, with the action returning to the White House for a sketch referencing the real November 6 press conference about weight loss medication during which a man fainted on live TV and Trump .

"Oval Office Press Conference Cold Open"

"I think I'm playing this very normal. Just stand there and stare like a sociopath. Didn't even pretend like I was gonna help," James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump told the audience. "Like when someone drops something and you do the the fake bend, you know? 'Oh, here, let me help you pick that up.'"

Nikki Glaser's monologue

Host Nikki Glaser during her Saturday Night Live promo on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Like her standup contemporaries Nate Bargatze, Bill Burr, and Dave Chappelle, Glaser arrived in Studio 8H with a stage-honed monologue at the ready.

"Spirit Tunnel Anxiety"

Glaser's first pretape of the night was a fake pharmaceutical commercial for a very niche celebrity problem: Navigating Jennifer Hudson Show's "spirit tunnel" shuffle "as an uncoordinated white woman."

"Karaoke Night"

A woman (Sarah Sherman) is horrified when goes to karaoke night with her boyfriend (Tommy Brennan) and his family, who embrace the sensuality of music. While maintaining way, way too much eye contact.

"Beauty and Mr. Beast"

SNL continued its proud tradition of Disney princess sketches with a scenario that wondered, "what if the wildly popular YouTube spectacle-maker Mr. Beast was a challenge-obsessed Disney prince?" Shoutout to Andrew Dismukes and his fake eyebrows as Belle's father.

"American Girl Doll XL"

Maybe not everyone should be allowed to have a life-sized American Girl Doll.

"Mechanical Bull"

A delightfully weird, wild bull ride.

"Pilot Announcement"

This flight may never get off the ground, but at least everyone's filled in on the pilot's dating life.

"Brad and His Dad" - An animated SNL short

As one viewer commented, "That short was perfectly offbeat and heartwarming in all the right ways."

"Pinwheel"