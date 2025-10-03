Where to Watch New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football (October 5)

We're through four weeks of the NFL season, which means we've seen quite a lot of action already, and some very interesting developments around the league. There's still a long way to go this season, but we're starting to see a clearer picture in terms of major playoff contenders.

How to Watch Watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

And while it's no surprise to anyone who's watched them closely over the last several years, the Buffalo Bills are right at the top of that list. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills are one of just two undefeated teams left in the league after four weeks of play, and they're the only undefeated team in the AFC. That's a great start, but this week they'll host an old AFC East rival when the New England Patriots come to town on NBC's Sunday Night Football, putting their winning streak on the line.

How can you watch the New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football? The Patriots and the Bills kick off Sunday, October 5 at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. As always with Sunday Night Football broadcasts, the game will be preceded by Football Night in America, recapping the day's action and looking ahead to key stories and matchups in the Sunday Night Football game of the week.

What to watch for in Patriots vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye warms up before a game at Gillette Stadium against the Carolina Panthers on September 28, 2025. Photo: Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Bills are the obvious favorites here. They're playing at home, where they've been almost unbeatable for years, and they've got one of the league's most productive offenses, including the best rushing offense in the NFL after four weeks, thanks to the combined might of running back James Cook and the scrambling power of Josh Allen. This is a team that's now expected to win the AFC East virtually every year, which means the Patriots will have their work cut out for them if they want to pull off an upset.

The good news for the Patriots? Drake Maye is looking solid so far. His stats are comparable to Allen's, and as of Week 4, he's currently the most efficient passer in the league, completing 74 percent of his passes. The problem? The Bills currently have the best pass defense in the league, and the Patriots don't have much of a rushing game to back Maye up when the air attack isn't working. It'll take a lot of finessing to cut through the Bills defense, but if the Patriots can pull it off, they'll have one major upset on their hands.