How to Watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Peacock NBA Monday

We're nearly a month into the NBA regular season, which means certain teams have already established themselves as standouts. It might not stay that way, because we're talking about a very long season, but it's clear that some teams are determined to build on the successes of last season in a major way, and they're making progress.

Two of those teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers, are heading to the NBA on NBC's coverage of Peacock NBA Monday this week. Could it be a playoff preview between division rivals? Let's take a closer look.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: How to watch NBA basketball on Peacock NBA Monday

Donovan Mitchell, #45, of the Cleveland Cavaliers dribbles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 16, 2025 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Photo: Jeff Haynes/NBAE/Getty Images

This week's featured NBA Peacock Monday matchup is set to go live Monday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET, streaming live on Peacock from Rocket Arena in Cleveland. The night begins half an hour earlier with Peacock's live NBA Showtime pre-show, set to stream at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What to watch for in Peacock's Bucks vs. Cavaliers game on Monday, November 17

Giannis Antetokounmpo playing against the Denver Nuggets on February 27, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Bucks and Cavs are both expected to be at the top of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Former NBA champion and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is off to a very strong start in 2025, leading the league in scoring through November 12 with the Bucks, while Cavs standout Donovan Mitchell is close behind him as the fourth-best scorer in the league through the same timespan. Mitchell's also averaging at least four three-pointers a game, tying him for first overall in the NBA through mid-November.

Both teams are formidable offensive powers who've struggled a bit on defense so far this season, so expect some fireworks on the scoring front. Cleveland scores more points, but Milwaukee scores them more efficiently, with a Top 5 field goal percentage at just over 50 percent. That means it's a race to outscore each other, and in that department Cleveland has a slight advantage.

Because this is a division battle, this is the second of four matchups between these teams you can look forward to seeing. Cleveland won the first game back on October 26, which means the Bucks will be out to even the score. And because the teams won't play for a third time until February, you can bet they're looking to do that right now.

