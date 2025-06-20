Miley Cyrus' Soaring Range Is Awe-Inspiring on This Emotional "The Climb" Performance

Long before she climbed all the way to France to sing with Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus was flexing her impressive pipes on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

How to Watch Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC weeknights at 11:35/10:35c and next day on Peacock.

On October 2, 2017, she closed out the late night episode with one of her most emotional hits, "The Climb," and showed off just how much she had grown since she first sang it in 2009's Hannah Montana: The Movie.

In fact, Cyrus' Tonight Show performance marked the first time she had performed "The Climb" live since 2011, and she brought it back as part of what Jimmy Fallon deemed "Miley Week." To promote her album Younger Now, Cyrus spent a whole week as a guest on The Tonight Show, performing her own songs and covers while hanging out with Fallon and The Roots. It was a big week for any fan of the country pop superstar, but a particularly big moment for the OG fans from the Hannah Montana days. It's the climb!

Relive the performance below.

Miley Cyrus rocked the stage in two SNL50 anniversary celebrations

Cyrus' star has only risen in the years since the Tonight Show performance. A longtime friend to Saturday Night Live who also performed at the SNL40 special, Cyrus appeared during two massive 50th anniversary events.

On February 14, she hit the stage at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert to perform her 2023 smash "Flowers," and she was joined by Brittany Howard to sing Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." Two nights later on SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Cyrus and Howard paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor and Prince with "Nothing Compares 2 U."

Miley Cyrus during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 5, Episode 20. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

In recent weeks, she promoted her new Something Beautiful album with another appearance on The Tonight Show. She taught Fallon how to dance in heels and reflected on life since she won her first Grammys. Two of those awards were in 2024 for "Flowers," but the third, which she won in 2025, was for her duet with Beyoncé on the album Cowboy Carter.

RELATED: Watch Miley Cyrus Teach Jimmy Fallon to Dance and Strut in a "Chunky Bootie"

And on June 19, 2025, Cyrus got to put on a sparkly jumpsuit and join Beyoncé on stage in Paris, France to perform their hit "II Most Wanted," and she gushed about the moment on Instagram afterwards.

"To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could've imagined," she wrote. "As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing 'II Most Wanted' with us was the ultimate firework."

Catch Cyrus' SNL50 performances by streaming SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration on Peacock.