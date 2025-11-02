Watch Miles Teller's SNL Sketches and Monologue from the November 1, 2025 Episode

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Emmy-nominated actor crushed his second outing as Host with Musical Guest Brandi Carlile.

Miles Teller is officially 2 for 2 when it come to crushing Saturday Night Live, as he held down hosting duties in the November 1 follow-up to his 2022 episode. Teller started off in a sharp cold open co-starring previous Hosts Ramy Youssef and Shane Gillis, marking the third time in as many episodes that a Host popped up at the very top of the show, following Amy Poehler and Sabrina Carpenter.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Season 51 cast member James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump made two appearances — the second time, in a hilarious Property Brothers parody of the president's controversial East Wing demolition — and one more Halloween sketch rolled in under the wire. Teller's monologue was both funny and heartfelt, as he shared that he and his sisters dressed as Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan's Night at the Roxbury guys for Halloween as kids (he showed the priceless evidence in a photo).

The Eternity star revealed that "growing up, I moved around a lot. So SNL has always been one of the more consistent parts of my life."

"I lived in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Delaware, Jersey, and Florida, all before I was 12," he said. "So honestly, it gets a bit confusing when people ask me where I'm from. I'm like, 'I don't know, man. Top Gun 2?"

Watch all of the sketches from Saturday Night Live's November 1 episode below.

RELATED: SNL Brings Back Two Hosts for a Mamdani-Cuomo-Sliwa NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

RELATED: Saturday Night Live's Season 51 Cast Members: The Full Lineup for 2025-2026

Watch all of Miles Teller's SNL sketches from November 1

Host Miles Teller in the Saturday Night Live promo for the November 1st, 2025 episode. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

RELATED: Watch "Weekend Update" from November 1

"NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open"

NYC Mayoral Debate Cold Open

It was an SNL Host showcase as Teller's Andrew Cuomo debated Ramy Youssef's Zohran Mamdani and Shane Gillis's Curtis Sliwa in a parody of the headline-making 2025 New York City mayoral election. The cold open included several very niche in-jokes for New Yorkers, too ("Tonight's event is sponsored by Gristedes supermarket. Say, where'd you get that wet sandwich? Why, Gristedes, of course.").

Monologue: Miles Teller talked losing his house in the Palisades fire

Watch above.

"A few months ago, my wife and I lost our house in the Palisades fire. But don't worry. Seriously, do not worry," Teller told the audience, and saying hi to wife Keleigh Sperry Teller in the audience. "We're doing great. I see you're up there, baby. But that experience has made me incredibly grateful to have so many places that I can call home."

"Hungover Halloween Game Show"

Hungover Halloween Game Show

The episode's sole true hat-tip to the holiday found three contestants (Teller, Veronika Slowikowska, and Ben Marshall) struggling to remember how much trouble they got into on All Hallow's Eve.

"Hockey PSA"

Hockey PSA

Don't make him say that!!

"Missing Wives Documentary"

Missing Wives Docuseries

These men just want to find out where their missing spouses are, though they haven't thought of checking the calendar, their phone, or the bathroom.

"White House Makeover"

White House Makeover

Chloe Fineman joined James Austin Johnson as Melania and Donald Trump in "a very special episode of Property Brothers." The Scott twins harboring boiling resentment for each other is a fun subplot.

"Newsroom"

Watch it here

Not since "A Guy Who Just Walked Into Spiderweb" has Mikey Day showcased such ace physical comedy.

"Murder Press Briefing"

Watch it here

In the night's other Halloween-adjacent sketch, a press conference about a slasher at large turns into a Q&A sesh about an exciting new comic book, GarGirl.

"Italian Restaurant Date"

Watch it here

Creative Italian food puns abound at the best Italian restaurant in Nebraska.

Shop NBC's Saturday Night Live merch