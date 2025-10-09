Where to Watch No. 15 Michigan vs. USC: Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Two iconic uniforms; two iconic Big Ten programs whose roots run deep through college football history. This weekend, the Michigan Wolverines head to sunny Los Angeles to face the USC Trojans in a battle of one-loss teams with plenty of conference bragging rights on the line — and maybe, as the 2025 season tiptoes past the halfway point, even a whole lot more.

The Wolverines are ranked No. 15 in this week’s Associated Press poll, while USC is hoping to climb back into the rankings after suffering its only loss of the season: a close 34-32 stumble just two weekends ago against current No. 17 (and fellow Big Ten foe) Illinois. As it just so happens, this week’s Michigan vs. USC game is NBC Sports’ featured college football matchup on Big Ten Saturday Night… and we’ve got all the details on where and when to watch.

RELATED: Who Is Bryce Underwood? Everything to Know About Michigan Wolverines' New Quarterback

How can you watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. USC Trojans college football game?

Bryce Underwood, #19, of the Michigan Wolverines plays against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines (4-1) make the long journey westward on Saturday, October 11 to face the USC Trojans (4-1) on the Trojans’ home turf at the majestic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.

RELATED: Everything to Know About USC's Starting Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Earlier that same day, NBC Sports brings a streaming-exclusive college football contest to Peacock, when the No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a game that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Taken together, Saturday’s pair of NBC and Peacock games should serve up a timely preview of what’s to come the following weekend, when USC and Notre Dame go head-to-head in an October 18 clash that kicks off on NBC and Peacock at 7:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: Who Are the Head Coaches for Every Big Ten College Football Team in 2025? What to Know

What to know about the Michigan vs. USC college football game

Kameryn Fountain, #1, of the USC Trojans during a college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on September 27, 2025 at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Through their first five games of the college football season, Michigan has faced what’s arguably a tougher competitive slate than USC — though each team’s only loss to date has come against a ranked opponent. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was still breaking in true freshman starting QB Bryce Underwood in a 24-13 loss on the road at Oklahoma (currently No. 6) in Week 2; while USC fell to the current No. 17 team in its most recent game, a Week 5 visit to Illinois.

USC enters Saturday’s game after a refreshing bye week, while Michigan is coming off a 24-10 win at home last week against conference foe Wisconsin. Even with the recent bye, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley could probably make good use of another full week of recovery for his bruised and battered USC squad, which remains in the midst of an unfortunate spate of illness and injury that’s affected key positions on both offense and defense.

The Wolverines are nursing far fewer injuries as they head toward the West Coast, and with USC’s prolific offense — led by junior QB Jayden Maiava (who’s healthy and ready to play this weekend) — Michigan will likely need all its starting hands on deck. USC’s 32-point losing effort against Illinois marks the Trojans’ lowest scoring total to date this season… and for what it’s worth, they’re slightly favored by oddsmakers ahead of this weekend’s Big Ten Saturday Night tussle in Los Angeles.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!