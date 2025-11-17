How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs: NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Memphis Grizzlies are looking up at Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs — and it’s not just because of Wemby’s lofty 7’4’’ height. As the NBA heads into Week 5 of the regular season, the Spurs and the Houston Rockets are both trying to stay on top of the league’s Southwest Division in the Western Conference… leaving everybody else (including Memphis) to play catch-up.

As luck would have it, the Grizzlies will have a chance to do just that when they face off against the Spurs in the NBA on NBC’s early Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game this week. Though the season’s yet young, there’s plenty on the line as the Grizzlies try to ascend from their current Southwest Division standing, where a win against the Spurs could feel twice as nice.

How can you catch the game? Keep on scrolling for details!

Grizzlies vs. Spurs: How to watch NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on NBC and Peacock

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs drives to the basket during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on November 8, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies travel west to take on in-division rival the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, November 18 in NBC’s featured early NBA game on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday. Tipoff time is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Spurs’ home court at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, with the game broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock.

The Grizzlies-Spurs contest slots into NBC’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday schedule as a nationwide flex game, giving NBA fans across all time zones the chance to catch one of the week’s top matchups live as it happens on NBC. Local viewers looking for the originally scheduled game between the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons (which overlaps the Grizzlies-Spurs matchup) will still be able to watch that game in each team’s local market.

What to watch out for in the Spurs vs. Grizzlies NBA on NBC Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game on November 18

Santi Aldama #7 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on November 9, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: NBAE via Getty Images

Grizzlies vs. Spurs marks the first of two NBA tipoffs on this week’s Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheader schedule, with the later game — a Western Conference tussle between the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers — following things up at 11 p.m. ET. Pacific time zone viewers can catch the Suns vs. Trail Blazers game live on NBC, while Peacock will stream the game live nationwide across all time zones.

The Grizzlies enter Week 5 with their fair share of bumps and bruises, thanks to recent injuries that have taken a bear-sized bite out of their starting lineup. Star point guard Ja Morant has been listed as day-to-day since injuring his ankle in a November 11 road loss against the New York Knicks, while other starters, including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Zach Edey, have been either day-to-day or out altogether.

San Antonio, meanwhile, has remained relatively healthy as center Victor Wembanyama continues to lead the Spurs — not only in scoring, but in blocks and rebounds to boot. Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Spurs matchup marks the first of the two teams’ four scheduled regular-season games this season as Western Conference rivals, leaving plenty of time as the season rolls along for this week’s winner (and loser) to polish their playoff résumé within the NBA’s Southwest Division.

