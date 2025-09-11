Melissa McCarthy's "Colors of the Wind" Lip Sync Battle Is a Messy, Magical Triumph

Stephen Curry Shows Off an Embarrassing Photo of Jimmy in Partnership with Google Pixel

The Spy star didn't let wind, rain, glitter, or wolves stop her from delivering the performance of a lifetime.

Leave it to Melissa McCarthy to set an incredibly high bar for the Tonight Show Lip Sync Battle.

The actress and SNL Five-Timer completely blew Jimmy Fallon away with her performance of "Colors of the Wind" in 2016, and she was nearly blown away herself. As McCarthy lip synced to the Pocahontas favorite, the aforementioned wind's colors began hurling themselves at her. She remained unfazed as she was pelted with petals, leaves, feathers, water, seaweed, garbage, and a whole lot of glittery confetti.

At the song lyrics, "The heron and the otter are my friends," McCarthy caught a heron in one hand and an otter in the other. As she lip synced to, "You'll never hear the wolf cry to the blue corn moon," she got hold of a stuffed wolf. Despite the fact that her face (and safety glasses) were completely covered in glitter, the Spy star still managed to put on a dazzling spectacle that any Disney princess could be proud of.

The audience gave her a standing ovation as Fallon declared her "the boss." Coincidentally, her movie The Boss was released in theaters just a few days later.

McCarthy posted a boomerang on Instagram to show off the sparkly aftermath.

"Surprise on [The Tonight Show]," she wrote. "Jimmy & I get Krazzzzy." That's certainly one way to put it.

Actress Melissa McCarthy and host Jimmy Fallon appear on a Lip Synch Battle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 2 Episode 143.on April 4, 2016. Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Melissa McCarthy game skills don't stop at lip syncing

The Ghostbusters star has joined Fallon for many games over the years, including "Word Association" and "Box of Lies." Each outing has proven that she's down for anything, whether it's guessing there's a zombie pole-dancing in an aquarium behind her in "What's Behind Me?," or trying to convince Fallon that a baggie of fancy cigarettes is actually a Dixie cup dispenser in "Box of Lies."

Her game of "Word Sneak" is an improv masterclass in which McCarthy has to sneak words like "ninja" and "handcuffs" into a casual late night talk show story about how she transported dogs to college in a "Honda Prelude."

For still more evidence that McCarthy can do it all, check out her many appearances on SNL over the years. She danced (almost) in a monologue alongside Kristin Wiig, embodied former press secretary Sean Spicer, and most recently showed up to intervene in the Season 50 sketch "Parking Lot Altercation" with Mikey Day and Martin Short.

