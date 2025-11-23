How to Watch the Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns on Peacock NBA Monday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

In the back half of Peacock NBA Monday's doubleheader this week, the Houston Rockets take their air attack westward for their first matchup of the season against the Phoenix Suns.

Airing after the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors game, the Rockets vs. Suns rumble falls as the late game on Peacock NBA Monday’s back-to-back slate of NBA on NBC action. The Rockets — who’ve already put together a pair of lengthy winning streaks so far this season — are coming in with all engines firing. Both teams, in fact, have kept their rosters relatively injury-free and healthy through the season’s opening five weeks, which should lead to plenty of star-powered fireworks as these Western Conference foes collide.

What to know about the Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns on Peacock NBA Monday

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns smiles during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 4, 2024 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Photo: Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images

The Houston Rockets visit the Phoenix Suns November 24 in a streaming-exclusive matchup that can only be seen on Peacock. Tipoff time is set for 9:30 p.m. ET from the Suns' home court at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets drives against Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at Toyota Center on November 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

It’s always fun to tug at emerging story threads whenever two big Western Conference brands collide, and there’s definitely a fun one to watch for in this game. Monday’s matchup marks the first time that former Suns star Kevin Durant — traded to the Rockets from Phoenix over this past summer — pays an official business visit to his former team while wearing a Houston uniform.

Perhaps not surprisingly for a 15-time NBA All-Star, Durant has been leading Houston’s scoring effort since squadding up with the Rockets this season. KD, though, is far from the Rockets’ only weapon. Houston center Alperen Sengun — who leads the team in rebounds, assists, and blocks — isn’t all that far behind Durant in the scoring department himself.

But with Durant back in town, the Suns are sure to bring their own firepower in the form of guard Devin Booker, a four-time NBA All-Star who leads the team in scoring and assists. Unlike the Rockets, who tend to get maximum game minutes out of their starting five, Booker and the Suns have leaned on their bench to wage a more committee-based campaign so far in 2025. If the formula works in their favor on Monday, the Suns will have three more chances to perfect it against Durant and Houston this season — including their fourth and final head-to-head series finale on the NBA on NBC's Coast 2 Coast Tuesday game scheduled for April 7, 2026.

The Rockets vs. Suns contest on November 24 arrives as the second game in this week’s Peacock NBA Monday doubleheader action, which begins earlier in the evening at 7 p.m. ET with an Eastern Conference matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. All the night’s pregame coverage begins back in the studio with NBA Showtime at 6:30 p.m. ET, with both doubleheader games streaming exclusively on Peacock.

