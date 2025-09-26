Where to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football (September 28)

We're heading into Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, and already storylines have begun to emerge. The defending champion Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated so far, while their foes in last year's Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs, finally took control and defeated the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 3. Across the league, teams are starting to get a feel for the tone, and starting to look for ways to change that tone to their advantage.

This week on Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock, we'll get to see a pair of teams with a long history of excellence in the NFC, both of which are looking for a trip back to the postseason, and both of which will be attempting to rebound from a frustrating loss in Week 3. The Green Bay Packers will head to Dallas to face the Cowboys, and attempt to overcome the home field advantage of Dallas as they try to keep pace in a competitive NFC North. Meanwhile, Dallas is just hoping they can scrape together another win and get some momentum. Plus, it's the first meeting of these teams after a truly monumental trade.

The Packers/Cowboys game will be broadcast live on both NBC and Peacock, with the broadcast kicking off at 8:20 p.m. ET, preceded by Football Night in America. As always, the Sunday Night Football team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be bringing you the action live from the booth.

Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers runs the ball and is tackled by Leighton Vander Esch #55 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 34-24. Photo: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

What to watch for in Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football

There are lots of reasons to watch this game, from the history of the programs to the matchup between rising star quarterback Jordan Love and veteran presence Dak Prescott, but for a lot of football fans, there's basically one reason to tune in: Ahead of the start of the regular season, Dallas traded star linebacker Micah Parsons, arguably their best player, to Green Bay. This'll be the first time Parsons is back in Dallas since the trade, and his first chance to face his old team. Expect Parsons in particular to put on a show.

But zooming out to a macro level, this is a game in which both teams need a confidence boost, and a win under the bright lights of primetime, when they're the only game left on the air, would be exactly that. After starting the season 2-0, the Packers dropped a tough loss in Cleveland in Week 3, while the Cowboys took a solid loss to Chicago just one week after winning their home opener in thrilling fashion. Back in Dallas, they'll be hoping to prove they can still be NFC playoff contenders in a year when their NFC East mates Philadelphia and Washington both look tough.

