The Running Man star had a hilarious hosting debut in an episode that also saw the return of Will Forte's MacGruber.

Glen Powell Crushed It on SNL: Watch His Sketches and Monologue from November 15

Actor Glen Powell's November 15 Saturday Night Live debut more than lived up to the buoyant charm of his quick-footed promo. But that's no surprise, given how he's hilariously leveraged makeup and masks in the movie Hit Man and his show Chad Powers.

Over the course of the night, Powell played an ex's awesome dad, a Liam Neeson-esque hero, an exuberant Norwegian actor, and flexed a Sebastian Maniscalco impression to rival cast member Marcello Hernández's.

The Twisters actor also took on a role historically played by Ryan Phillippe in a brand-new installment of "MacGruber," which saw Will Forte's character realizing someone he knew (DEFINITELY not him, but don't check) was on the Epstein list.

We hope The Running Man star will be running back to Studio 8H to host Saturday Night Live again in the future.

Watch Glen Powell's Saturday Night Live sketches and monologue below.

SNL's November 15 episode was a triumphant outing for Powell, who shared that he was originally supposed to host SNL when he was starring in Top Gun: Maverick, but then the film was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He shared that the day he'd gotten the call, his family was so excited, they'd snapped a photo with the UPS driver who'd happened to arrive in the moment.

"So I didn't end up hosting, which means for four years this UPS driver was just going around saying Glen Powell is a liar," he said. He made it up to the driver by flying him in to see the show and take another selfie live on stage.

Cast member Ashley Padilla got to bust out her impression of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a cameo-free cold open that also starred James Austin Johnson's Donald Trump trying to explain why he's trying to suppress the release of files surrounding late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Hard to pick a favorite moment in Powell's self-assured monologue, but it's a tie between his full circle moment with a UPS driver and the throwback clip of him lip syncing Fall Out Boy.

Host Glen Powell with UPS driver Mitch during his Saturday Night Live monologue on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

A woman (Ashley Padilla) is shown a series of increasingly unsettling and spooky AI-generated videos of her late husband (Glen Powell) by her well-meaning grandkids (Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, Tommy Brennan, and Sarah Sherman).

Two men (Ben Marshall and Tommy Brennan) bemoan the loss of a relationship — not with their ex-girlfriends, but with their ex's dad. Powell takes a true star turn in this one when he bursts into song.

Will Forte's MacGruber is back, and he's in his stickiest situation yet.

Ashley Padilla as Karoline Leavitt and James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump during Saturday Night Live's “Epstein Whitehouse Briefing” Cold Open on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Two Norwegian actors (Powell and Chloe Fineman) are channeling serious Anatomy of a Fall vibes, until the director yells "cut" and they can be their true selves.

Sebastian Maniscalco is a hugely successful standup comedian, but it turns out he really sucks the air out of a room on a bachelor party trip.

Why did macho Brian (Powell) and his ex-wife (Chloe Fineman) get divorced again? "Oh right, 'too physical'," her new husband (Andrew Dismukes) notes.

