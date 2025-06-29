It's Dinosaurs vs. Scarlett Johansson's Boat in Peacock's Exclusive Jurassic World Rebirth Clip

If you thought one Spinosaurus in Jurassic Park III was bad, then you ain't seen nothin' yet!

If you thought one Spinosaurus was bad in Jurassic Park III, then just wait until you check out Peacock's first-look clip from Jurassic World Rebirth (in theaters everywhere July 2; click here for tickets), which seriously ups the dino-stakes with three of the sail-backed menaces hunting in open water alongside a Mosasaurus.

In particular, they're trying to get at the tasty humans aboard The Essex, a converted military patrol vessel captained by Duncain Kincaid (Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali). In other words, the expedition led by soldier turned mercenary Zora Bennett (Black Widow's Scarlett Johansson) isn't going all that swimmingly — pun very much intended — especially when team member Bobby Atwater (Deadpool's Ed Skrein) is gobbled up in a similar fashion to the unnamed Jurassic Park worker at the very start of the original 1993 film.

Watch an exclusive clip from Jurassic World Rebirth

Mosasaurus appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

A never-before-seen clip from Jurassic World Rebirth is now streaming exclusively on Peacock, as are the complete Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies.

Set half a decade after Dominion, the seventh entry in the franchise brings us to a previously-unknown R&D lab used by InGen for the original theme park. Since the island (a landmass near the equator) was abandoned more than a decade before, the mutated rejects not fit for John Hammond's dream park have flourished and grown out of control.

Hoping to leverage the DNA of the island's largest specimens into a cure for heart disease that will benefit all of humanity, a big pharmaceutical company hires Zora, Duncan, and the rest of their team to collect samples with guidance from paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis (Wicked's Jonathan Bailey), a former student of Alan Grant. Things get even more complicated when the group crosses paths with the shipwrecked Delgado family.

Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) directed Rebirth from an original script by David Koepp (who adapted both Jurassic Park and The Lost World for the big screen).

Spinosaurus appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

When does Jurassic World Rebirth come out? The wait is almost over — Jurassic World Rebirth hits the big screen this Wednesday (July 2), just in time for the long holiday weekend. Tickets are currently available at Fandango!

Per FilmRatings.com, Rebirth is rated PG-13 "for intense sequences of violence/action, bloody images, some suggestive references, language and a drug reference."

If you'd like to catch up on the saga so far, the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are now streaming on Peacock.