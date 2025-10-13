Watch Every Weekend Update from SNL Season 51 (2025-2026)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers all returned to the desk for an epic Joke-Off on SNL's 50th birthday on October 11.

Colin Jost and Michael Che are now into their 11th season of Saturday Night Live as the anchors of "Weekend Update," with no signs of slowing down.

The news segment has been part of the show since the premiere in 1975, back when Chevy Chase signed off with, "I'm Chevy Chase, and you're not." Since then, it has become a joyful place for cast members to find levity in the news, surprise each other with new, previously unseen material, try out new characters, and occasionally compete for comedic superiority.

So far, Season 51 has already had it all, plus a thrilling reunion and an unexpected wardrobe malfunction that created this incredible sentence, courtesy of Bowen Yang: "Dobby's come undone."

Watch every single one of SNL Season 51's "Weekend Update" segments below!

"Weekend Update" October 11: Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Seth Meyers reunite

Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, host Amy Poehler, anchor Colin Jost, and anchor Michael Che during Weekend Update on Saturday, October 11, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Weekend Update: Gen Z Men are Becoming "Trad Sons," National German-American Day

In this episode, Sarah Sherman appeared as Rhonda LaCenzo, a Long Island resident who has a caffeine addiction and a lot of strong opinions about NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Weekend Update: Concerned New Yorker Rhonda LaCenzo on Zohran Mamdani

Marcello Hernández and Jane Wickline gave an update on cuffing season and their Halloween plans while playing Grant and Alyssa, the couple you can't believe are together. Apparently, Grant doesn't know what the word "autumn" means!

Weekend Update: The Couple You Can't Believe Are Together on Cuffing Season

Weekend Update: 13lb Baby Joke Off with Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost & Michael Che

"Weekend Update" October 4: Bowen Yang played Dobby the House Elf

Michael Che and Bowen Yang as Dobby the House Elf during Weekend Update from Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

For the first episode of Season 51, Jost and Che reported on the government shutdown, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the debate over gender-affirming care (ending with an image Che dreamed up of himself).

Weekend Update: The Government Shutdown, Israel and Hamas Peace Deal

Bowen Yang made a splash as Dobby the House Elf, the pointy-eared, barely-clothed character from Harry Potter. He was there to speak on his relationship with J.K. Rowling, which was questionable at best, but things went a bit off the rails when his pillowcase outfit fell apart.

Meanwhile, new featured player Kam Patterson made his "Update" debut as himself and had a lot of questions about the words he is and is not allowed to say on TV.

Weekend Update ft. Bowen Yang and Kam Patterson

