Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Peacock’s new drama series dives deep into the mind of a serial killer, while elevating the victims and their stories.

John Wayne Gacy was executed in 1994 for a murder spree that claimed at least 33 lives and sent horrified shockwaves across the national media landscape. Now his victims’ untold stories, as well as Gacy’s own disturbing motives, are coming to dramatic life in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, a new Peacock limited series that dives deep into the twisted mind and tragic legacy of one of America’s most notorious serial killers.

Spread across eight harrowing episodes, Devil in Disguise is a scripted drama that’s based on the 2021 Peacock docuseries of the same name. Showrunner Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death) drew extensively from original interviews spanning Gacy’s 1972-1978 string of killings to convey the depth of their emotional and psychological devastation, and the entire series has just landed on Peacock as a streaming exclusive.

RELATED: The Cast & Characters of Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Explained

How to watch Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy Series on Peacock

Kenneth Piest (Thom Nyhuus), Elizabeth Piest (Marin Ireland), Harold Piest (Greg Bryk), and Kerry Piest (Cricket Brown) appear in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is streaming on Peacock here, and a Peacock subscription (plus a device to stream it on!) are all that’s required to start watching. The gripping Peacock original series premiered today, October 16, with all eight episodes now available to stream.

Starring Michael Chernus (Severance) in the role of Gacy, Devil in Disguise features an amazingly talented ensemble cast to help portray the tragic toll that his murder spree took on the victims, their loved ones, and the small Illinois town where the years-long nightmarish ordeal unfolded.

RELATED: Everything to Know About Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy on Peacock

John Wayne Gacy (Michael Chernus) appears in Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. Photo: Brooke Palmer/Peacock

Rafael Tovar was the real-life detective who led the Gacy investigation, and in Devil in Disguise, his central and interconnecting role is played by Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us). Also starring are Chris Sullivan (This is Us) as prosecutor William J. "Bill" Kunkle Jr., Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy) as Elizabeth Piest — the mother of 15-year-old Robert Piest, Gacy's final victim — plus James Badge Dale (Savant, 1923) as Lt. Joe Kozenczak and Michael Angarano (Oppenheimer, This Is Us) as local judge Sam Amirante.

Elevating victims was a vital point of emphasis for showrunner Macmanus, who approached Devil in Disguise with a determination to explore their stories as “more than a life associated with this horrendous tragedy, with this absolutely evil man,” as he shared with Vanity Fair. The resulting series, per Peacock’s synopsis, “peels back the twisted layers of Gacy’s life while weaving in heartrending stories of his victims; exploring the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends; and exposing the systemic failures, missed opportunities, and societal prejudices that fueled his reign of terror.”

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!