Saturday Night NBA from Mexico City: Where to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons

With the exception of the Toronto Raptors, the NBA is a United States-based league, albeit one with quite the international appeal. Players come from all over the world participate in the NBA, and just like the NFL, the league has started to experiment with games in other countries to bring the action in-person around the world.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

This weekend, the league takes two teams to Mexico City for the first international game of the 2025-2026 season, and you can watch it all live on Peacock the day after Halloween.

RELATED: How Far Is the NBA 3-Point Line Distance? How Is It Different from College & the WNBA?

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: How to watch NBA basketball live from Mexico City

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

On Saturday November 1, the Mavericks and the Pistons will tip off from Mexico City Arena in Mexico City for the first international NBA game of the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game will stream live on Peacock. All you need is a subscription to watch, and you can get started over on the Peacock sign-up page.

The Mavericks/Pistons showdown is the first of three international games planned for the 2025-2026 NBA season. The second will arrive January 15, when the Grizzlies and the Magic face off in Berlin, followed by a London game between the same teams on January 18. That means the Mexico City game will be the only international NBA game in the Western Hemisphere this year.

RELATED: How to Watch NBA Games on NBC & Peacock: Schedule, Games, Everything to Know

So, what should we expect from the game? Well, both of these teams are still figuring out their current best lineups thanks to injuries and more. The Mavericks are playing without star Kyrie Irving, while the Pistons lost Malik Beasley in the offseason and now have Jaden Ivey out until at least Thanksgiving. It's a somewhat shaky time, but there's reason to hope on both sides. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are putting up solid numbers for the Pistons, while the Mavericks have number one overall pick Cooper Flagg, who's starting to blossom as a rising star in the league.

This particular Saturday game is one of dozens you'll be able to see on Peacock throughout the 2025-2026 season. With the return of the NBA on NBC, the streaming service will host games every Monday night from now until April, as well as special broadcasts like the November 1 international game. Plus, NBA on NBC Tuesday night games will be simulcast on Peacock, and beginning next year, you'll be able to watch the all-new series Sunday Night Basketball live on both on NBC and Peacock.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!