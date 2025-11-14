Cynthia Erivo Singing "No Good Deed" While Misty Copeland Dances Is Transcendent

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The two icons collaborated for one of the most beautiful performances Wicked fans will ever see.

Cynthia Erivo and ballerina Misty Copeland just collaborated for an unbelievably stunning live reimagining of "No Good Deed" that will have all Wicked fans overcome with emotion.

The two women are at the top of their fields. Erivo is the Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning star of Wicked: For Good, and Copeland is the legendary ballerina who made history by becoming the first African-American woman to attain principal dancer status with the American Ballet Theatre. And although Copeland has taken her final bow as a member of the ABT, she joined forces with Erivo for this breathtaking new performance.

The press release describes the performance perfectly: "This raw new interpretation takes 'No Good Deed' in a strikingly different direction from the version audiences will hear in Wicked: For Good. Recorded live, the performance unites two artistic luminaries in perfect sync — a cinematic fusion of music and movement that embodies grace, strength, and transformation."

Fusing Erivo's flawless, soaring vocals and the undeniable brilliance of Copeland's dancing, this version of "No Good Deed" is unlike anything fans have heard before.

Scoring Erivo's vocals and Copeland's dancing with dramatic orchestral music is the perfect complement to the beauty both women bring to the performance. It's impossible not to get goosebumps while watching.

By the song's end, the string instruments reach a frenzied pace, as Erivo's voice resonates with such limitless grace. This leads to an epic moment between the two artists: a hug that is as powerful as their overall performance.

This isn't the first time Erivo and Copeland have collaborated. Nearly 10 years ago, the world watched in awe as they came together for their first artistic venture: a performance of "Summertime" from the Broadway musical Porgy and Bess.

"Sometimes different forms of art collide to create one! I make music with my voice and @mistyonpointe used it to paint pictures with her body," Erivo captioned alongside their first video.

In 2025, their art collided once again — this time, in honor of Wicked: For Good's nationwide theatrical release in November.

When does Wicked: For Good come out?

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025). Photo: Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Wicked: For Good will premiere in theaters across the United States on Friday, November 21.

Additionally, NBC will present a special showing of the original 2024 Wicked film on Wednesday, November 19, at 8/7c. It's the perfect opportunity to watch — or re-watch — the classic movie ahead of Wicked: For Good's release.