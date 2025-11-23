How to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors on Peacock NBA Monday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Can the Raptors keep their head-to-head NBA winning streak rolling against the Cavs?

Just in time to thaw that Thanksgiving turkey, the NBA on NBC's Peacock NBA Monday is taking center court with not one but two great matchups to tip off the start of a big pro basketball holiday week.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

First up in Peacock’s doubleheader Monday slate is an Eastern Conference contest between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors in the two teams' third head-to-head meeting this season. And while we can’t tell you how to pregame your Thanksgiving food binge, we can come through with details on how to catch Monday’s NBA action on Peacock… so keep on scrolling for all the details!

RELATED: NBC Sports Network Launching in November: NBA, Olympics, College Football & More

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: How to watch Peacock NBA Monday, November 24

Brandon Ingram, #3, of the Toronto Raptors shoots a free throw during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on November 11, 2025 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Stephen Gosling/NBAE/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will go on the road to face the Toronto Raptors on Monday, November 24 in the evening’s opening game of doubleheader NBA action on Peacock NBA Monday. Tipoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Raptor’s home court at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Peacock-exclusive pregame coverage begins half an hour before tipoff, with NBA Showtime warming things up from back in the studio starting at 6:30 p.m. ET.

RELATED: The Full 2025-2026 NBA Schedule of Games Coming to NBA on NBC and Peacock

What to look for in the Cavaliers vs. Raptors game on November 24

Brandon Ingram, #3, of the Toronto Raptors shoots over forward De'Andre Hunter, #12, of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half at Rocket Arena on November 13, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cavaliers and Raptors already have faced each other twice this season, and in both of their previous meetings — each played in Cleveland — the Raptors came out on top. Toronto took down Cleveland by a 112-101 final score in the two teams’ first contest on Halloween night, and repeated the feat again on November 13, winning a 126-113 contest on the road.

Monday’s game on Peacock serves up a chance for Toronto to keep the momentum going — only this time in front of a friendly home crowd. Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell threw down 31 points in the two teams' most recent showdown on November 13, though it wasn’t enough to keep pace with a near triple-double performance from Raptors forward Scottie Barnes, who scored 28 points while snagging 10 rebounds and lining up eight assists in the win.

Monday’s Cavs vs. Raptors contest is the first of two back-to-back NBA doubleheader games on Peacock NBA Monday slated for November 24. After the early Eastern Conference action between Cleveland and Toronto, the focus shifts west for a 9:30 p.m. ET matchup between the red-hot Houston Rockets and the Phoenix Suns.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!