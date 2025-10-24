NBA: Where to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons - Peacock Exclusive

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Two Eastern Conference contenders are facing off to claim early control of the NBA’s Central Division.

The NBA just tipped off a brand-new season of pro basketball action for 2025-2026, and all season long, NBC Sports is bringing a boatload of weekly games that can only be seen on Peacock.

Beginning this week and lasting all the way through April, Peacock is making Mondays into must-watch viewing for roundball fans with exclusive streaming NBA matchups — including an October 27 doubleheader that pits the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Detroit Pistons in the early time slot, followed by the Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves.

RELATED: How Do NBA Conferences & Divisions Work? Which Teams Are Where, Explained

Peacock’s Monday coverage is only part of a much bigger NBA on NBC basketball package that features a huge slate of games across both NBC and Peacock. The complete weekly coverage schedule also includes Tuesday night games (and, after the NFL season, games on Sunday nights as well) — and every single one of them will be available to stream live on Peacock.

How can you catch this week’s Cavs vs. Pistons contest? Keep scrolling for all the details!

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons: How to watch NBA basketball on Peacock

Dean Wade, #32, of the Cleveland Cavaliers dunks the ball during the game against the Detroit Pistons on March 28, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Chris Schwegler/NBAE/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons on Monday, October 27 in an early-season Week 2 contest that’s exclusive to Peacock. Tipoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET, with the game streaming live from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Cavs-Pistons matchup marks the fourth game of the still-young regular season for both teams. As direct competitors in the Central Division of the Eastern Conference who’ll meet three more times after October 27, the stakes naturally will be high right from the very start.

RELATED: Peacock's NBA Mondays to Feature "On-the-Bench" Analysis

For the Cavs and six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the trip to Detroit is part of a road-game schedule that only finds the Cavaliers playing on their home court once through the season’s first two weeks. Mitchell has looked encouragingly healthy during preseason play after an ankle injury sustained during last season's NBA Playoffs, where the Cavs entered as a No. 1 seed before falling to the Indiana Pacers in the second round.

Detroit made the playoffs last season too — for the first time since 2008. All-Star guard Cade Cunningham averaged 25.4 points per game through the postseason while leading the Pistons through a six-game series against the New York Knicks. The Pistons notched a pair of wins in the first-round series before eventually being eliminated.

Once the Cavaliers-Pistons contest concludes, stick around for the second game in Peacock’s streaming-exclusive Monday, October 27 doubleheader. The late game features Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets versus Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a tipoff time set for 9:30 p.m. ET.

