Zachary Quinto's Dr. Wolf Butts Heads with Lead Surgeon in Brilliant Minds: Watch

The problem with thinking you're the smartest person in the room is that — a lot of the time — you're not. That's especially true at Bronx General Hospital, where Brilliant Minds' cast of talented doctors often go head-to-head in order to figure out the most accurate diagnosis and best treatment for their patients. And the drama begins in Episode 1.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Brilliant Minds on Monday, September 23 at 10/9c on NBC.

The scene (above) begins with Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Pierce) rushing in and demanding to know why his patient is receiving an MRI.

RELATED: Zachary Quinto Explains the Origins of Brilliant Minds in New Behind-the-Scenes Look

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) introduces Dr. Nichols to Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto), the hospital's new Neural Attending who requested the MRI for the patient. Nichols shifts gears just a bit, dropping into professionalism to shake Wolf's hand and politely tell him that he's heard a lot about him and his work.

"I haven't heard about you," Wolf says, clearly leaving Nichols a bit baffled by his bluntness.

To distill the tension, Pierce continues the introductions, informing Wolf that Nichols is the Chair of Neurosurgery for the hospital and that he was the one who performed the procedure on their patient Hannah. Nichols claims that Hannah "hasn't had a single seizure since I operated."

So, he asks, why the MRI?

"Yes, but you did turn her into the woman who snubs her kids," Wolf cuts in, and, from there, they're off to the races with a back-and-forth that only ends because Nichols is requested elsewhere. But not before he gets in one last swipe, telling Pierce and Wolf to "by all means, keep wasting your time and hospital resources."

Teddy Sears as Dr. Josh Nichols in Brilliant Minds. Photo: Brendan Meadows/NBC

He walks away and Pierce, visibly frustrated by her colleagues, is clearly unwilling to put up with their issues.

"Oof. Do I ever have to talk to him again?" Wolf asks.

RELATED: Understanding Face Blindness: Seeing Through the Eyes of Brilliant Minds' Dr. Wolf

"Yes," Pierce says. "Unfortunately, your new job requires working with people who won't always recognize your genius."

In Brilliant Minds, Dr. Oliver Wolf is an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition that gives him a unique perspective on care, fueling his mission to change the way the world sees his patients. After his unusual methods result in his dismissal, he takes his unconventional approach to a new hospital: Bronx General, where he leads a team of bright young interns in tackling some of the world’s most puzzling psychological cases. With their help, he must also challenge his own personal and social limitations by navigating all the expectations, politics, and complicated relationships that come with the job.

Brilliant Minds premieres on NBC on September 23 at 10/9c. Brilliant Minds will be preceded by the premiere of Season 26 of The Voice with new Coaches Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé at 8/7c.