How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Boise State Game - Exclusively on NBC & Peacock

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Christian Slater Was Literally Phoning It In While Filming If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

The Fighting Irish are trying to fight their way back into the College Football Playoff hunt.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are showing signs of resurgent life after walloping an SEC foe on the road at Arkansas last weekend. The No. 21-ranked Irish crushed the Razorbacks in a commanding 56-13 thumping that, at least for a moment, has muted early criticisms after kicking off the 2025 college football season with a pair of disappointing back-to-back losses.

The competition steps up a notch this weekend, though, as the Boise State Broncos pay a visit to South Bend, live on NBC and Peacock. Even without last season’s Heisman runner-up RB Ashton Jeanty (who’s now playing on Sundays in the NFL), the Broncos have looked sharp in recent weeks after falling hard in a season-opening loss against South Florida.

RELATED: Why Is Notre Dame Independent and Not in a College Football Conference?

How can you watch the Boise State vs. Notre Dame game? Keep scrolling for details!

How can you watch Boise State Broncos vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish college football game? The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will play host to the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, October 4 in the two teams’ first-ever head-to-head college football matchup. Kickoff time is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium, and NBC Sports will present the game live on both NBC and Peacock.

What to know about the Boise State vs. Notre Dame college football game

Boise State Broncos tight end Matt Lauter (85) runs with the football after making a catch during a college football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Boise State Broncos on September 27, 2025, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID. Photo: Tyler Ingham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Both Notre Dame (2-2) and Boise State (3-1) were College Football Playoff teams last season, and if the Irish want to repeat that feat this year, they pretty much have to beat every remaining team on their schedule. Alongside future dates against USC (October 18), Boston College (November 1), and Syracuse (November 22), Saturday’s brush with Boise State rates as one of their toughest tests left — especially since the Broncos seem to be firing on all cylinders after Boise State QB Maddux Madsen’s four-TD performance last weekend in a 47-14 rout of Appalachian State.

Under head coach Marcus Freeman, the Irish are riding some momentum of their own, thanks to QB CJ Carr’s 354-yard, four-TD passing clinic against Arkansas (which tied the school’s single-game record for passing touchdowns and also, incidentally, helped get Arkansas’ head coach promptly fired after the game). But with a pair of early losses to Miami and Texas A&M, every game is a must-win to keep Notre Dame’s playoff hopes alive. Thanks to Carr’s arm and a productive 5.2 yards per carry from RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame’s offense has kept pace with every opponent they’ve faced so far. But plenty of defensive questions still linger — especially when it comes to stopping the run.

RELATED: How Notre Dame Became a National Football Brand: It Dates Back to the 1920s

That could be tough against Boise State. Led by head coach Spencer Danielson, the Broncos have demonstrated that they can still gobble up the ground yards this season, despite losing Jeanty to the Raiders in the NFL draft. Behind new leading RB Dylan Riley, the Broncos are averaging 221 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry in 2025, with Riley himself averaging an impressive 7.5 yards per carry. Oh — and Madsen is keeping things pretty efficient through the air as well, with the Broncos averaging just under 300 passing yards per game.

However things shake out on Saturday, the winner of the Boise State vs. Notre Dame game will take an important step toward securing a potential spot in this year’s College Football Playoff… while the losing team will see its playoff chances mostly vanish. Six weeks into the season, it’s hard to come up with a storyline more compelling than that — and it’s all unfolding live on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

Not yet a Peacock subscriber? Click here to get started!