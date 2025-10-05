Watch Bad Bunny's Sketches from Saturday Night Live's October 4 Season 51 Premiere

Several new cast members got moments in the spotlight while Jon Hamm, the women who voice HUNT/RX and Benicio Del Toro made cameos in the season premiere.

Bad Bunny, meet Juan Jamón. The singer, rapper, and actor returned to Host Saturday Night Live's Season 51 premiere on October 4, and anyone hoping for surprise celebrity cameos wasn't disappointed. First, the singer born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio welcomed his admirer Jon Hamm, who was famously caught vibing out during Bad Bunny's Puerto Rico residency (he later popped up in a parody of 1970s Mexican TV show El Chavo Del Ocho).

One Battle After Another actor Benicio del Toro also showed up in the Washington's Dream-esque "Inventing Spanish," while the women who lend K-Pop Demon Hunters' HUNT/RX their singing voices — Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami — sang the movie's hit, "Golden." But all of that's not to detract from Bad Bunny's own great work in the episode, from playing Chavo's bumbling Quico to fumbling through Jeopardy.

Bad Bunny also shared an inspiring message about his upcoming Super Bowl Half Time performance for his Spanish-speaking fans. See what he said below, and watch standout sketches from the October 4 episode.

What did Bad Bunny say in Spanish during SNL's cold open?

"I'm very excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy," Bad Bunny told the audience in English, before switching to his native Spanish: "Especially all the Latinos and Latinas across the world, and here, in the United States, all those who have worked to open doors," he said.

“It’s more than an achievement for myself, it’s an achievement for all of us," the Grammy-winning musician said, as the audience burst into applause. "It shows our footprint, and our contribution to this country, that no one will ever be able to take away or erase."

Then he stuck the landing. "And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn," he added, switching back to English. Maybe "ChatGPTío" can help?

Host Bad Bunny during his Saturday Night Live Monologue on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

Watch sketches from Bad Bunny's October 4 SNL premiere

"Pete Hegseth Cold Open"

Pete Hegseth Cold Open

Colin Jost revived his impression of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in the season's first cold open, in a close parody of Hegseth's divisive September 30 speech lecturing high-ranking military officials. But Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) couldn't let him talk for too long without chiming in.

"ChatGPTío"

Watch "ChatGPTío" here.

Veronika Slowikowska during Saturday Night Live's "Chat GPTio" sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Caro Scarimbolo/NBC

Marcello Hernandez and Bad Bunny played middle-aged uncles in this ChatGPT parody, which was also notable for their costars: New cast members Veronika Slowikowska, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, and Ben Marshall.

"Jeopardy with Bad Bunny"

Jeopardy with Bad Bunny

In the form of a question, Duke!!

"KPop Demon Hunters"

KPop Demon Hunters

Bad Bunny is just one of the animated film's millions of fans — except the power of his imagination brings the ladies of HUNT/RX to life.

"Parent Teacher Conference"

Parent Teacher Conference

A principal (Ashley Padilla) calls a meeting about disturbing drawings from a child (Hernandez), but quickly pivots when she meets his hot dad (Bad Bunny).

"The Donor"

The Donor

Bad Bunny channeled his inner weirdo to play an enthusiastic volunteer sperm donor that nobody asked for.

Chloe Fineman, host Bad Bunny, and special guest Jon Hamm during the Saturday Night Live's El Chavo Del Ocho sketch on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Inventing Spanish"

Watch "Inventing Spanish" here.

In the style of Nate Bargatze's "Washington's Dream" sketches, Bad Bunny and Hernandez explained the quirks of español, like all the seemingly-arbitrary masculine and feminine nouns.

"El Chavo Del Ocho"

El Chavo Del Ocho (English Version)

Take one look at the real 1970s Mexican kids' show this parodies, and prepare to be amazed at the similarity.

Weekend Update

"Weekend Update" welcomed new cast member Kam Patterson, who responded to some of the online chatter about his casting, and Bowen Yang as Dobby the House Elf (who kept it professional despite his costume falling off several times).

Weekend Update: The Government Shut down, Israel and Hamas Peace Deal