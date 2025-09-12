How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sunday Night Football on NBC & Peacock

J.J. McCarthy, #9, of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

It's Week 2 of the NFL season, and the Falcons are heading to Minnesota to face the Vikings.

Last week, Sunday Night Football kicked off its 20th season with an instant classic, as the Buffalo Bills staged a dramatic late game comeback to beat the Ravens in a marquee AFC showdown. Now, in Week 2, all eyes turn to the NFC, and two teams who are trying to earn their spot as contenders.

This week the Atlanta Falcons head to Minnesota to face the Vikings. Both teams are fielding young quarterbacks who didn't really get a shot to lead last season, but both are hoping to build on what came in 2024. So, will the Vikings start a winning streak, or will the Falcons pull off the upset? Let's take a closer look.

The Atlanta Falcons will visit the Minnesota Vikings September 14, with kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football, broadcast live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

The game will be held in the Vikings' home, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and will be preceded by Football Night in America coverage, previewing the game and recapping the events of the day. That coverage kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Minnesota Vikings: What to Watch for in Week 2

Michael Penix Jr., #9 of the Atlanta Falcons, warms up prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 7, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Vikings are heading into this game after a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 1, so they're playing with a slightly shortened week compared to the Falcons. That said, they're also playing in their home opener in front of a devoted Minneapolis crowd, and they're coming off an impressive win in Week 1. The Chicago Bears looked, for a while at least, like they had the edge on the Vikings, but new quarterback J.J. McCarthy eventually found his footing, and led the Vikings to victory.

McCarthy, who sat out last season after a preseason injury, made his regular season debut in the Monday night game, and finally came alive in the fourth quarter, when he led the Vikings on a 21-point comeback, ending the game with 13/20 completed passes, two touchdowns, and one interception. The game was an exercise in watching McCarthy find his place in the Vikings offense in real time, but now that he's found it, and he's come away with a win, the Vikings have high hopes. And the home field advantage means they're the clear favorite in this game, as long as McCarthy can keep up the momentum.

But don't count out the Falcons. They lost their home opener last Sunday to the Buccaneers in dramatic fashion, missing a field goal with seconds remaining that would have sent the game into overtime. Even with the loss in mind, though, there are bright spots. New starter Michael Penix Jr. proved very solid at quarterback, passing for nearly 300 yards and one touchdown, while running back Bijan Robinson found ways to succeed as a receiver when Tampa Bay shut down the rushing game. There are kinks to iron out, but his Falcons team has a lot of potential, and if they can make the right adjustments they could really show us something in Minneapolis.

