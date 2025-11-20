Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon Sang "APT" & "A Whole New World" in a Fever-Dream Duet

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The Wicked: For Good star paid tribute to some of pop culture's most famous collabs on The Tonight Show.

When Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon sing together, you know you're in for a treat.

When the Wicked: For Good star appeared on The Tonight Show on November 18 as part of the show's Wicked Week, the two musical chameleons joined forces for a History of Duets that included everything from "Ain't No Mountain High" to "Shallow" to "A Whole New World."

They're also already going viral for doing a portion of the Bruno Mars and Rosé hit, "APT." As is typical with these two skilled singers and impressionists, they crushed it. The only downside? The performance is a medley, so we don't get to hear the full version of their renditions. Is it too much to ask for a Fallon-Grande covers album? Or even just an EP? A full-length special, at least?

Of course, the pair started with "For Good," the final and titular song in Wicked Part 2, which is an emotional duet between Glinda (Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). They also dipped into the Broadway hits "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" from Annie Get Your Gun, and "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors.

Ariana Grande sang "For Good" and "Shallow" with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show

Grande and Fallon capped off the whole performance with "(I've Had) The Time of My Life" from the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. The film famously features Patrick Swayze lifting Jennifer Grey above his head while the song plays, and so of course, Fallon had to lift "Grande," or a Grande-sized doll that could be easily thrown across the stage.

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon during “History of Duets” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Season 13 Episode 30 on November 18, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

They may not be stunt professionals, but when it comes to paying tribute to famous singers and performances, Grande and Fallon are two of the best in the biz.

They've proven it time and time again over the years, between transformations of rap songs, stellar rounds of Wheel of Musical Impressions, and pitch-perfect Musical Genre Challenges.

Ariana Grande demonstrated Glinda's wand twirling skills despite being "out of practice"

Despite having finished filming the Wicked films more than three years ago, Grande still counts wand spinning among her many skills. She showed Fallon how to twirl Glinda's massive sparkly wand like she was born to do it.

"I'm a little out of practice," she said as Fallon handed her the wand. "I have to find my footing...I don't want to do it towards you because I don't want to take your eyes out. I also might take out the couch and my own eyes as well."

No eyes or couches were harmed in the end, but it did appear to be a great arm workout.

Watch her interview (and wand spinning) below!

Ariana Grande returns as Glinda in Wicked for Good on November 21

Wicked: For Good officially hits theaters on November 21, and Grande will be back on NBC on December 20 when she hosts the holiday episode of Saturday Night Live with Musical Guest Cher.