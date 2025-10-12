Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Poehler's third hosting stint featured cameos from Tina Fey and Seth Meyers, and her monologue acknowledged the show's official 50th birthday.

It's actually wild to realize that Amy Poehler has "only" hosted Saturday Night Live three times — including her October 11, 2025 episode — since her legacy feels so intertwined with the show's. And from the first few minutes of the cold open of her Season 51 episode, Poehler proved she can step back onto the Studio 8H with ease.

Poehler played Attorney General Pam Bondi in the episode's cold open, joined by Tina Fey as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. But that wasn't the only cameo of the night, as Poehler's other "Weekend Update" co-anchor Seth Meyers joined for a Joke Off against Colin Jost and Michael Che. Aubrey Plaza, Poehler's friend and former Parks and Recreation co-star, also popped up later in the evening during a pretaped parody of The Hunting Wives.

Poehler noted that the evening marked Saturday Night Live's *official* fiftieth birthday, as the show premiered on October 11, 1975. "And it was awesome. That episode was hosted by George Carlin — and just like George Carlin, I am extremely high," she joked.

"If there's a place that feels like home, that you can go back to and laugh with your friends, consider yourself lucky. And I do," Poehler said. "And to that little AI robot watching TV right now who wants to be on this stage someday, I say to you, 'Beep boop, beep boop, beep boop.' Which translates to 'You'll never be able to write a joke, you stupid robot!'"

Amen. Watch all of Amy Poehler's October 11 sketches below.

"Pam Bondi Hearing Cold Open"

It was hard not to think of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey's Hillary Clinton and Sarah Palin era when Fey showed up to play Kristi Noem to Poehler's Pam Bondi, and it remains a joy to watch them work together.

Amy Poehler's SNL monologue

"SNL is such a special place to me. I found my first love here: Being famous," Poehler joked during her monologue. "And, you know, I'm still on some of the amazing medications they put me on, so I will be forever grateful."

"Non-Alcoholic Beer"

Tired of how non-alcoholic beer gives you no buzz at all? Try non-non-alcoholic beer, the first N/A beer "with more alcohol than any beverage on the market." It's the latest in SNL's long history of hilarious beer ads.

"Psychic Talk Show"

Is she the most accurate psychic? No, but she's inarguably the fastest — and don't forget to thank her!!

"The Rudemans"

A man (Andrew Dismukes) struggles to find his footing with a family played by Poehler, Bowen Yang, Mikey Day, and Sarah Sherman, the latter of whom pulled a pratfall while throwing a giant bowl of cheese dip in the air. "Why do they all talk like they're a cashier at Buffalo Exchange?"

"The Hunting Wives Season 2 Trailer"

The Hunting Wives cast has already seen the pretaped parody featuring Aubrey Plaza, and it looks like they love it.

"Weekend Update Joke Off"

Weekend Update: 13lb Baby Joke Off with Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Seth Meyers, Colin Jost & Michael Che

Watching Poehler, Fey, and Meyers face off against Jost and Che was a delight. Meyers had a one-word description of how it felt to be beside them on his Instagram story: "Home."

"Experienced Lawyers"

Amy Poehler is the most fun part of this very fun, surreal game of lawyer one-upsmanship.

"Work Birth"

Bowen Yang and Poehler seemed to take a lot of joy from teaming up throughout the night...

