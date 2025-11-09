How to Watch the Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons on Peacock NBA Monday

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Right at the start of a new week of pro basketball, Peacock NBA Monday is tipping things off with a Motor City matchup featuring Eastern Conference teams who’ve begun their 2025-2026 regular seasons on very different trajectories.

This Monday's action on Peacock pits the Washington Wizards against the Detroit Pistons. It’s their first meeting since the two squads squared off in the finale game of this year’s NBA preseason — a game that the Pistons handily won by a 119-98 margin. Can the Wizards steal a much-needed win on the road this week against a Detroit team that’s so far proven tough to topple? Keep scrolling for all the details on how to catch Monday’s game!

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: How to watch NBA basketball on Peacock NBA Monday

Cade Cunningham #2 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on March 21, 2025 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards hit the road to face the Detroit Pistons on Monday, November 10 in this week’s featured basketball matchup on Peacock NBA Monday. Tipoff time is set for 7 p.m. ET from the Pistons’ home court at Little Caesars Arena, with the game streaming live exclusively on Peacock.

Get a jump start on the night’s action with NBA Showtime, Peacock’s pregame studio show that breaks down everything to watch for before the game, while serving up insights and analysis about the NBA week ahead. NBA Showtime streams only on Peacock beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What to watch for in Peacock's Wizards vs. Pistons game on Monday, November 10

Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 31, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Still in rebuilding mode with a gaggle of gifted but young future stars, the Wizards notched just one early win this season before going on a consecutive-game losing skid. Talent abounds in Washington thanks to a roster stacked with players like 2024 No. 2 NBA draft pick Alex Sarr and recent lottery addition Tre Johnson, but so far this season, it hasn't exactly translated into wins.

Detroit, meanwhile, is off to a much stronger start as an early contender for the top spot in the Eastern Conference’s Central Division. Point guard Cade Cunningham leads the Pistons as Detroit reloads for another run at the NBA Playoffs — which should at least feel like ambitiously familiar territory following last season’s first-round tap-out against the New York Knicks. For their part, the Wizards haven’t tasted the playoffs since the 2020-2021 season… and given Washington’s current rocky start, a win on the road against a solid Detroit squad could kick off the new NBA week with a minor early-season upset.

