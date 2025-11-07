Was Stumble Actress Kristin Chenoweth a Cheerleader in Real Life?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Kristin Chenoweth plays cheer coach Tammy Istiny on NBC 's sitcom Stumble. Find out whether she ever cheered in real life.

Kristin Chenoweth's character Tammy Istiny falls into some bad — and then good — luck on NBC's new sitcom, Stumble.

At first, the assistant cheer coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College seems absolutely devastated when the school's head coach, Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) is fired after a video surfaces of her partying too hard with her squad of students. But then, she settles into her new role when she's promoted to her old boss' former gig.

But does Chenoweth — who won a Tony for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown and an Emmy for Pushing Daisies — have any cheer experience in real life?

Does Stumble actress Kristin Chenoweth have real cheerleading experience? Yes! Chenoweth was a cheerleader in high school in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, she told the Associated Press for a June 2025 story. She also told Parade in 2014 of her high school cheer life, "I was in the choir, but there was like four or us. I did drama, but I was the only lead. Cheerleading was a way for me to perform. So people say, ‘Oh you were one of those girls,’ but I was kind of the nerdy one because I did choir and drama and I did Meals on Wheels. I loved opera and Barbra Streisand, so I looked for ways to perform."

Tammy Istiny (Kristin Chenoweth) appears on Stumble Season 1 Episode 1 "Pilot". Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

It sounds like Chenoweth had well-rounded interests in high school, and later went on to have a diverse career in entertainment. She originated the role of Glinda when the musical Wicked debuted on Broadway in 2003. And she's currently back on Broadway in The Queen of Versailles.

In addition to Chenoweth and Lyon, Stumble also stars Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy.

