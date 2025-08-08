Steve Carell's Improvised Oscar Kiss on The Office Took the Whole Cast By Surprise

One of the most memorable kisses on The Office was an unscripted surprise.

How to Watch Watch every episode of The Office on Peacock.

In the Season 3 premiere, "Gay Witch Hunt," Michael Scott (Steve Carell) accidentally outs accountant Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) as gay, then spends the whole episode trying to make up for it in various ways. When Oscar threatens to quit, Michael decides to "make a statement" by embracing him. Oscar agrees to the hug, but then Michael ups the ante by giving Oscar an unwelcome kiss.

According to Office cast members Nuñez and Paul Lieberstein, the smooch on the lips was not in the script. But according to Nuñez, Carell's unexpected choice actually added energy a scene that wasn't totally working.

RELATED: Peacock's Trailer for The Paper Introduces Oscar Martinez's Wacky New Coworkers

Steve Carell wasn't supposed to kiss Oscar, but Oscar Nuñez says it "made the scene"

"I remember it being improvised," Nuñez told TODAY in 2020. "He wasn't supposed to kiss me, but that made the scene. The scene was flat. It wasn't really happening. It was just a regular scene, and Carell made it an Office scene by making it inappropriate and totally uncomfortable."

"It was great, because we did it in one take. No one knew it was happening," Nuñez added. "Only Steve knew, and it was great."

RELATED: The Paper: Cast, Guest Stars for Greg Daniels' Peacock Series

Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez) and Michael Scott (Steve Carell) appear on The Office Season 7 Episode 22 "Goodbye Michael, Part 2". Photo: Chris Haston/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The cast of The Office were laughing off camera when Michael Scott kissed Oscar

Lieberstein, who both played Toby and served as The Office showrunner for four seasons, explained what was supposed to happen at a 2009 Paley Center panel.

"What was in the script was that Oscar would turn his head and [Michael] would kiss him on the cheek a little bit," he said. "We did several takes of that, and a bunch of us are in the conference room watching, and then once Steve doesn't let Oscar turn away, and he gets closer...we're in the scene acting as people watching their character boss kiss this character. He gets closer and closer, and it gets so creepy, and now we're just sitting there as people watching our kind-of-real boss kiss one of their employees."

"I'm like 'Oh yeah, all right, he's doing it'," Nuñez chimed in. "Everyone was laughing, and thank god the camera was on us so we were able to use it, because everyone was just dying."

Carell even decided to reenact the moment at the panel — and that time, Nuñez was ready for it.

RELATED: The Paper: Peacock Sets Super-Sized Premiere Date for New Series Set in The Office Universe

Oscar returns to the Office universe in Peacock's new series The Paper, which premieres September 4. The mockumentary series, from The Office executive producer Greg Daniels and writer Michael Koman, follows a local Toledo newspaper as new EIC Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) attempts to revive it.