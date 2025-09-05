Was John Candy an SNL Cast Member? The Late Actor Was a Sketch Comedy Icon

The Uncle Buck star was a sketch comedy legend who worked closely with Bill Murray, Steve Martin, and more.

Beloved comedian John Candy is back in the spotlight more than 30 years after his death, and it's jogged the public's interest in his career — including his relationship with Saturday Night Live, and whether he was a cast member.

I Like Me, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, explores the life, career, and 1994 death of the actor who starred in hit movies like Uncle Buck and Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Candy's comedy resume is also stacked with classics from Blues Brothers to Stripes to Splash to Space Balls to Home Alone to Cool Runnings. He worked with Saturday Night Live writers and starts such as Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Conan O'Brien, Bob Odenkirk, and Dan Aykroyd.

Candy famously built his career in the Canadian sketch comedy scene that also birthed stars like Canadian SNL alum Martin Short, so it was only fitting that his documentary made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival. Based on the trailer, it's full of famous faces paying loving tribute to their friend and/or hero, who many have known since he was just starting out. So how does John Candy connect to the world of sketch comedy and Saturday Night Live? Keep reading to find out.

Was John Candy an SNL cast member? No, he was not. But as with Steve Martin, it's an easy mistake to make. Candy was close friends with SNL alumni like Aykroyd and Murray. But he only appeared on SNL three times, including one episode as Host.

Knuckles (John Candy) and Fingers (Jim Belushi) during the "Men Behind Bars" skit on Saturday Night Live Season 9 Episode 3 on October 22, 1983. Photo: Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

John Candy hosted SNL in Season 9 with Musical Guests Men at Work

Candy hosted the October 22, 1983 episode of Saturday Night Live. It was Jim Belushi's first outing as a cast member, and he and Candy starred together in several sketches. They played a pair of optimistic prisoners in two sketches set in prison — watch "Back in Prison" above. In "Phone Booth Confession," Candy played a priest forced to take a confession from Belushi in a pair of phone booths when his normal confessional was out of order.

He also made cameos on October 17, 1981 and March 2, 1985, and appeared in SNL spinoff movie Blues Brothers in 1980. Candy receives a dedication in the 1998 sequel Blues Brothers 2000, alongside late star John Belushi.

John Candy starred in SCTV with Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Martin Short

Candy was an original cast member on the groundbreaking Canadian sketch comedy show Second City TV, which premiered in 1976 and ended in 1984. It was centered around a fictional news station and the cast of quirky characters working at the station, and Candy starred frequently as the egotistical Johnny LaRue.

While SCTV had a completely different format from SNL, the two shows were often associated with each other. SCTV even aired on NBC from 1981 to 1983. Martin Short and Robin Duke were both cast members on SCTV and SNL at different times.

Other SCTV cast members included other names that have made an impact in comedy both in Canada and the United States: Schitt's Creek stars Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, Rick Moranis, Andrea Martin, Ghostbusters director and co-star Harold Ramis, Tony Rosato, Dave Thomas, and Joe Flaherty.

John Candy died in 1994

Candy died in 1994 at the age of 43. Per his obituary in The New York Times, the actor died of a heart attack in Mexico while filming a movie.