Ariana Grande's Wicked Audition Prep Caused a Sweaty Snafu on The Voice Set

Ariana Grande wears many hats: pop star, beauty mogul, and, most recently, Glinda in the movies Wicked and Wicked: For Good. But she wore one of her most fun hats back in 2021, when she appeared as a Coach on The Voice Season 21 alongside veteran Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.

It was absolutely a season to remember. Grande brought humor, wit, and a killer musical ear to her red chair. She opened up about the experience on The Kelly Clarkson Show, specifically calling out the Coaches' performance as a highlight.

"Just getting to sing with this woman [Clarkson] and also Blake and John, it was such an incredible experience," Grande said. "The coolest part was the rehearsal beforehand where all of us were just sitting around a piano. Just hearing their voices in the room was so special. You're so familiar with their voices because of their huge records, and you hear them all the time. But it was so special, what a cool memory. I gotta sing now? That's not fair! Bye!"

Ariana Grande was auditioning for Wicked while filming The Voice

Grande was actually doing a lot of singing while filming The Voice — behind the scenes, that is, as she was auditioning for Wicked at the same time. In fact, one component of her audition caused her to make a request in The Voice studio that led to hilariously disastrous results.

While filming the show, a Wicked audition came up that required Grande to sing a lot of opera. She knew sitting in The Voice's studio — which is kept "freezing," Grande told podcaster Zach Sang — could impact her voice, so she was hoping the air conditioning could be turned down just a smidge. But that's not what happened.

"It was always freezing on The Voice, but I never said anything, of course, because it's fun and it's work and who cares? But I had to sing the next day so much opera, and I said, 'Listen, is there any possible world where we could just make it a little less arctic?' And they made it so hot. Everyone was sweating. Blake was like, 'Why's it so hot in here? I can't breathe.' Kelly was like, 'Yeah, it's so warm in here'...I was like, 'Guys, I'm so sorry. It's completely my fault. Here's what's happening: I have to sing a lot of opera tomorrow.'"

Grande then told her fellow Coaches the news about her Wicked audition, and they were "so supportive," she said.

Looks like everything worked out in the end, though. Grande got the role of Glinda, and The Voice's studio is back pumping with good AC.

