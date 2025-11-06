Was Peacock's All Her Fault Show Filmed in Chicago? Sarah Snook Talks Locations

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

All eight episodes of the Sarah Snook-led limited series are streaming on Peacock now.

If you're a fan of Irish crime novelist Andrea Mara, you've likely read her suspenseful 2021 bestseller, All Her Fault. A domestic thriller set in a quiet Dublin suburb, Mara's novel was shortlisted for Irish Crime Novel of the Year in the An Post Irish Book Awards. Now, it's been adapted into an original series streaming on Peacock starring Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, an affluent businesswoman, wife, and mother whose young son Milo (Duke McCloud) goes missing.

Written and created by Megan Gallagher (Seizure, Wolf) with author Mara associate-producing, All Her Fault has gone through some changes in the adaptation process — including shifting the setting from Ireland to Chicago, Illinois and its Lake Michigan suburban neighborhoods. It's within the gated confines of the Irvine's lakeside home that their nightmare unravels as Marissa and her husband Peter (Jake Lacy) desperately work with Chicago's Detective Alcaras (Michael Peña) and his partner to get to the bottom of Milo's kidnapping.

However, eagle-eyed Midwestern viewers might not be surprised to find out that while All Her Fault has many aerial and establishing shots of Chicago locations, most of the eight-episode series was actually filmed in another city some 9600 miles away! Learn more about All Her Fault's filming locations below.

RELATED: Peacock’s All Her Fault Cast: Actors from Succession, The Bear, White Lotus & More

Was All Her Fault shot on location in Chicago? Mostly no — though you can see some of the Windy City's iconic backdrops a few times. As Dakota Fanning told NBC Insider, "I went to Chicago for just two days to film some of those exteriors," most of which is visible very early on in the show. In the beginning of Episode 1, for example, Dakota Fanning crosses in front of Chicago's famous Cloud Gate sculpture (aka "the Bean") in Millennium Park. She then makes her way across the Chicago Riverwalk with the Marina City corncob towers in the background. In a later scene, she's seen riding a CTA train along the city's raised tracks. In addition to Fanning's short trip to Chicago, the cast took a field trip to Australia for filming — and Snook says she loved having everyone experience where she's from.

All Her Fault was mostly filmed in Sarah Snook's native Australia

Executive producer and series star Sarah Snook is a native Australian and calls the Melbourne area home, so there was a tax incentive and proximity incentive for the actress to have production take place at Docklands Studios in Victoria, Australia.

"Usually I’m the one who has to travel. Australia is so far away from everywhere," Sarah Snook told NBC Insider. "But it was nice having people in town. And [costar Jay Ellis] was like, 'We would seriously consider moving here if it wasn't so far away from my wife's family.' This is a great city, and a great place." Snook shared that she even meshed her friend group from home with her costar pals, such as when costar Abby Elliott threw a birthday party for her child in a local park.

Jenny (Dakota Fanning) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) in All Her Fault. Photo: PEACOCK

RELATED: Everything to Know About Peacock's Twisty New Kidnapping Drama All Her Fault

The Chicago Marathon scene was filmed in Melbourne

Minkie Spiro, who directed the first four episodes of All Her Fault, also pointed to the tax benefits of filming there. "It was a gift. We just had to be very judicious about where and what we shot there, and how we involve the effects to just, de-Melbourne-ize it and keep it more Chicago," she told NBC Insider, of blending the locations through digital editing. "The other thing we were very careful about doing was top-loading the first couple of episodes with Chicago shot scenes, so that the audience were very embedded visually in Chicago. We slightly went for all the cliches — the Bean..."

Because Chicago and Melbourne are both water-centric, cosmopolitan cities with plenty of skyscrapers, series directors Spiro and Kate Dennis were able to cleverly block out southern Australian locations that looked similar to Chicago.

For example, the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre was the stand-in for the Chicago Police press conference about Milo's disappearance. And the street exteriors of Melbourne were used to stage the Chicago Marathon episode that was vital to discovering a person of interest's involvement in Milo's life.

Where is Marissa and Peter Irvine's house located?

The water-edged community of Elwood, Victoria, Australia was the stand-in for the Irvine's suburban neighborhood and played host to residential exteriors. Specifically, the mansion at 29 Callanans Road, Red Hill South, Victoria played the part of the Irvine's huge compound.

Milo (Duke McCloud) and Marissa (Sarah Snook) appear on All Her Fault Season 1 Episode 8. Photo: Sarah Enticknap/PEACOCK

Per 4Filming, the beachy area of Point Ormond Reserve looks similar to the shores of Lake Michigan, so it was the backdrop for the big canvassing event coordinated by Colin and the local neighbors. The area of Williamstown, Melbourne, Victoria was used as the locale for the police dragging the bay for evidence — and in the waning days of the investigation, finding a new development there.

All eight episodes of All Her Fault are available to stream on Peacock now.