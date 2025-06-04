Walton Goggins Is a Demented Toymaker SNL’s Unaired “Amazing Anna” Sketch

A new doll has quite the personality in this bonus sketch from Season 50, Episode 20.

It's not easy to write dialogue for kid cartoons, especially when the main character is a "sick" little girl with a dead assistant.

How to Watch Watch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock, streaming next day on Peacock.

In "Amazing Anna," an unaired sketch from Walton Goggins' May 10 hosting debut, the White Lotus star plays Brad, a toy company employee in a meeting about writing lines for a doll that's about to hit the market. The boss, played by Heidi Gardner, has brought in Tina (Chloe Fineman) and Joel (Bowen Yang) to offer their expertise on writing for little girls. This offends Brad (Goggins), who is wondering why he's not being asked for input on the positive things Anna might have to say to her fans.

"I'm sorry, Brad," Gardner's character says. "It's just that you usually do boy toys, like Soldier Todd or Truck Man."

"Yeah, but I'm a writer," he says. "I can write for a little girl doll too."

Tina and Joel welcome his thoughts, so the three writers take turns offering suggestions.

"I'm Anna. I'm gonna either be a doctor or a singer. Actually, why not both?" Yang's character suggests.

"I'm Anna. I hate math because it's too easy," offers Fineman's character.

Then it's Brad's turn.

"Uh, I'm Anna," Goggins' character begins. "I'm going home. I feel sick."

RELATED: Watch Walton Goggins' Saturday Night Live Sketches & Monologue from May 10, 2025

"Maybe," his boss says doubtfully.

Walton Goggins plays doll in SNL's "Amazing Anna"

From there, Brad creates a soap opera starring Anna, a sassy girl who does what she wants and constantly says she's sick. When Gardner's character tells him she doesn't think Amazing Anna is sick, he reveals she's faking it.

"I think she just says she's sick so she doesn't have to do stuff that she doesn't want to do," he explains. "Like, she makes plans, but instead of just saying she changed her mind, she makes this whole show out of being sick."

When Gardner's character once again shuts this angle down, Brad turns Anna into a busy lady dealing with a tragedy.

"I'm Anna," he says. "I'm really stressed out. My assistant died."

"Did her assistant really die?" Tina asks, concerned.

"I think she probably just quit, but it creates more drama if she says she died," he says, which Joel really connects with.

"Oh, like it puts more attention on Anna," he agrees.

But Goggins' character isn't done riffing.

Host Walton Goggins during Saturday Night Live Season 50 Episode 18 Promos in Studio 8H on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

RELATED: SNL's Downton Abbey Trailer Nails the Show's Cozy Magic — with a Twist

"I'm Anna. I'm sick," he improvs. "Do you know any good assistants? Mine died, and I'm sick. Sorry I didn't RSVP to your wedding. My assistant died! Also, can I come whenever it is? Because I'm gonna be sick, I'm never gonna come. I'm Anna. I'm sick. Can you drink gin when you're sick? I'd like to. I'm sick. I'm Anna. What do you mean, my assistant is here? She died. Are you really accusing me of lying about my assistant? I'm not gonna sit here and listen to this. I quit! And you know what else? I'm sick!"

Fortunately, inspiration strikes Yang's character when he realizes the socially-avoidant Anna has a perfect target market. Watch the "Amazing Anna" sketch above, and watch more bonus sketches on Peacock here. Stream every season of SNL on Peacock anytime.