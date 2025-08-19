There's Now a Brand New Way You Can Vote During AGT This Season (DETAILS)

As the 44 Quarterfinalists get ready to battle it out in the Live Shows of America's Got Talent Season 20, viewers must prepare as well: It's time to make sure they're all set to vote! And starting this season, there's an all-new way to make your voice heard when choosing the next winner of AGT.

New this season, you can vote directly in the NBC app, available now on iOS or Android. Make sure you download today; voting opens at the start of every Live Show at 8pm ET on Tuesdays and ends at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. You must register with an email address. You can also still vote on your web browser or via the AGT app.

The NBC app is an all-new way to vote for your favorite AGT Act!

No need to download anything extra. If you have the NBC app, you can create a profile and start voting as soon as the episode starts. Just navigate to the AGT page and "Vote Now" will come up as an option. As a reminder, here are the Acts that will be competing over the course of the four weeks of Quarterfinals:

Remind me again, how do AGT live shows work?

There are four rounds of Quarterfinals, with 11 Acts in each round. The Judges can send one Act per round straight to the Finals with the Live Golden Buzzer (one Golden Buzzer per Judge), leaving the remaining 10 Acts to compete for votes at the end of Tuesday night episodes. The three Acts with the highest number of votes then move forward to the Semifinal.

At the Semifinal, the 12 Acts that won their respective votes compete again. Here is where the Semifinal Golden Buzzer comes into play, which doesn't allow an Act to skip any rounds of competition, but does spare the Act from America's Vote, sending them straight to the Finals. America's top six Acts, the Semifinal Golden Buzzer winner, and the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer winners form the Top 11 Finalists.

The AGT Season 20 Live Show schedule