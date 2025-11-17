Volunteer Reporters Revive Retro "Local News" Trend

This article is fiction, but the fact that The Paper is now airing Mondays on NBC is 100% true.

TOLEDO, OH—In a throwback to a previous era of thriving regional newspapers, sources confirmed that a group of volunteer reporters at the Toledo Truth Teller has revived the once popular “local news” trend by printing an issue of the paper entirely covering events happening in the city of Toledo.

“Who needs the national wire services when we have tenacious, hungry reporters right here in our newsroom?” said Editor In Chief Ned Sampson. “Would it have been nice to have a little more time to get everyone up to speed on what journalism is, why it’s important to get quotes from real people, and the basic rules of grammar? Sure. But what’s better than learning on the job?”

Sampson reportedly scrambled to assemble a staff of volunteers after Managing Editor Esmeralda Grand unexpectedly cut the paper’s wire service, leaving Sampson with virtually no stories to fill his first issue as editor. The group of volunteers, made up of administrative staff members from the Truth Teller and its sister brand Softees Toilet Paper, ranges in experience from writing for Stars and Stripes to “being in a group chat.”

“I’m not even sure I have word processing software on my computer, but it’s nice to get out of the office to do some reporting,” said accountant Adelola Olofin, whose trend piece about local teens, co-written with fellow accountant Adam Cooper, was deemed by Sampson to be “completely false and unusable, but a valiant effort nonetheless.”

Other local stories included a piece about a broken water main and a piece covering a new fishing regulation, both of which were derailed when the volunteer reporters working on them were injured by accident, in a fight, or some combination of the two.

The retro “local” coverage even extended to the Truth Teller’s games section, which featured a sudoku puzzle created by accountant Oscar Martinez, who maintains that he is “still not interested” in contributing to the paper.

“Local news is really hard, so I can see why everyone stopped doing it,” said Nicole Lee, a circulation department staffer who had been tasked with covering crime in the city before abandoning the assignment in favor of her “bubble of ignorance.”

“Toledo is full of great stories, and it’s up to us to sniff them out, even if that means calling the morgue every 20 minutes until something interesting shows up or they arrest me on suspicion of murder,” said Sampson, who was visibly anxious and sweating as the deadline to send the paper to print drew near. “Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to type about 700 more words describing the plot of a book I read recently to fill up the front page.”