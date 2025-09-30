You Know This Voice’s Artist’s Insane Range from a Mega-Popular Children’s TV Show

If Toni Lorene sounds a little familiar, you may be the parent of a small child. The 28-year-old singer arrived at her Blind Audition for The Voice Season 28 without a record deal but with an impressive résumé nonetheless. She voices a character on a mega-popular kids' TV show, CoComelon. Specifically, she plays "Cody's Mom," a doctor character.

As Toni Lorene Baker, the singer has lent her talents to a number of shows and productions. But, she explained, even though she's recorded songs for the show, "I’m doing a character voice; it’s not my true self." She's on The Voice to find a Coach who can bring out her inner Toni.

After her performance, Coach Niall Horan praised her confidence, while Coach Reba McEntire called her "cute as a button." Coach Snoop Dogg said, "It took me a long time to turn because I was hearing R&B and soul in your voice, but I was hearing the music kind of conflict with it...On my team what I would do for you is give you music fit for you." Lorene clearly dug his analysis and happily chose "Uncle Snoooooooop" as her Coach!

Snoop is excited for Lorene's "big vocals" and "big range" and added, "I can see her doing something special if we just hone in on what that genre is."

Major rule changes are shaking things up this season on The Voice

Toni Lorene performs on stage during The Voice Season 28 Episode 4. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Any viewer of The Voice knows that after Blind Auditions comes the all-important Battles, when members of the same team go head to head singing the same song. And traditionally, the Coaches have chosen not only the songs but also the pairs. This season, however, things are going to be done a little differently. Artists will be choosing their own partners for the Battles, the crucial step before Knockouts.

There are also more fan voting opportunities in Season 28. During the Knockouts, each Coach will get to choose one "Mic Drop" Artist who did especially well, and of those four, the fans will select one for a special opportunity: a performance at the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's Day!

And when it comes to the Live Shows, each Coach will send one Artist from Playoffs, but the viewers will also vote in two of their own favorites — for a total of six competitors performing live.

