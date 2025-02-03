Voice Alum Bryan Olesen Watched His Daughter's Blind Audition Live—And Cried

Bryan Olesen Has CHARISMA and It Shows with His Performance of "Africa" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Talent runs in this family. The Voice Season 25 Artist Bryan Olesen, whose impressive abilities got him into the top three, experienced the process from the other side, watching his daughter try her luck in front of the Coaches during the Blinds. Here's what happened:

Bryan Olesen's daughter Jadyn Cree got support from her dad at her Voice Blind Audition

"My father got third place on Season 25 with Team Legend," Cree explained before taking the stage to sing "Still Into You" by Paramore. She fondly recalled singing alongside her dad during his hometown celebration in Lincoln, Nebraska, and she even made an appearance on the show during her dad's run. As an Artist, she promised to "Try my best to get anywhere close to where he got in this competition."

Olesen, of course, cheered his daughter on from the sidelines, knowing this had long been her dream. Cree's family recalled her "dancing and singing in the basement and shower" as a kid, talents she developed as the singer in an '80s cover band called AMFM.

Jadyn Cree on The Voice Season 27, Episode 1. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/NBC

"She looks very familiar to me…" observed Coach John Legend, who had already turned his chair around before he found out about her connection to Olesen.

"I imagine, Bryan, this is probably the greatest moment of your life so far," Coach Michael Bublé said, to which Olesen, teary-eyed, replied, "it's pretty great." Bublé, Legend, and Coach Adam Levine, all fathers of daughters, agreed that the family was really special, while Coach Kelsea Ballerini, a dog mom, did her best to relate.

Cree and Olesen put their heads together, with Olesen advising his daughter, "I trust what you wanna do," and the young singer ended up going with Team Bublé.

Was Bryan Olesen in The Newsboys?

There's another reason the family might look familiar: Olesen spent 2004 to 2006 playing with the Christian rock band The Newsboys.