Victory Brinker, 13, Astounds Singing "I Will Always Love You" as an Italian Opera

Four years after shocking the world on America's Got Talent Season 16, Victory Brinker is at it again.

In a July 3 Instagram video, the 13-year-old shared her take on the Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston classic "I Will Always Love You," a performance that every AGT fan should listen to on repeat. Oh, and she sang it as an Italian opera.

Victory is a prodigy, and it's safe to say that nobody has ever sung "I Will Always Love You" quite like this before!

Watch Victory Brinker sing "I Will Always Love You" here.

"When you love Whitney & opera…🎵," read the caption.

Countless artists have covered the iconic song before, but the sheer power and precision behind Victory's vocals put her version into a league of its own. She has a gift and is not afraid to show it off.

Kelly Clarkson crushed the song's final notes during a July 2025 performance show in Las Vegas, but Victory takes it to new heights, showing off her classically-trained vocals. Those high notes are shocking at her age, but Victory does it with ease and grace, something she's had ever since her epic run in Season 16.

Victory Brinker performs onstage during the dedication ceremony of the Coretta Scott King Peace and Meditation Garden and Monument at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center & National Historic Site on April 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Coretta Scott King, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the founder of The King Center, would have turned 96 on April 27. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Although she didn't walk away as an AGT champion, Victory made a lasting impact on viewers and Judges alike thanks to her unbelievable performances, including one unforgettable Golden Buzzer Audition. After Victory's AGT Quarterfinals performance of the operatic classic "Casta Diva," Simon Cowell heaped the highest praise onto the then-9-year-old.

"I do remember many years ago, on another show, an artist called Carrie Underwood came on and auditioned for me, and I said, 'You're going to sell millions and millions of records.' And I was right," Cowell said, referring to his days on American Idol. "I'm going to make a prediction: You're going to be one of the biggest stars to emerge from one of these shows. Because you have a unique, special talent, and I think you are incredible."

Since her AGT debut, Victory has continued to pursue her musical dreams. In 2021, she released a Christmas-themed EP, The Wonder of Christmas, featuring four covers of beloved holiday classics.

Here's what to know about "I Will Always Love You"

Originally written by Parton in 1973, "I Will Always Love You" became a hit, peaking at #53 on the Billboard Hot 100. Houston's version, however, became a worldwide smash hit nearly two decades later after her take on "I Will Always Love You" was released on the official soundtrack from The Bodyguard on November 2, 1992.

Houston's rendition became her most successful song, reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning the singer three Grammys at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards, including the awards for Record Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female.