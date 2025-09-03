All About SNL's New Season 51 Cast Member Veronika Slowikowska

Slowikowska grew her following on TikTok and nabbed over 1 million Instagram followers. Now, she's heading to Studio 8H.

Season 51 of Saturday Night Live will see five new Featured Players joining the cast — including Canadian actress and comedian Veronika Slowikowska, who you might recognize from TikTok. Read more about her, below.

How to Watch Watch the Season 51 premiere of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 4 at 11:30/10:30c on NBC and Peacock.

Who is Veronika Slowikowska? The TikTok star is a new Featured Player on SNL

Veronika Slowikowska attends the Closing Night Film I Like Movies during the 38th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival on February 18, 2023 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for SBIFF

Known for her viral sketch comedy videos on Instagram and TikTok, Slowikowska is a graduate of the Toronto-based Randolph College for the Performing Arts. In addition to her funny content, SNL fans might have seen her in the comedy series Tires, and guest roles on Poker Face and What We Do in the Shadows.

Slowikowska's official Instagram account, @veronika_iscool, has several videos that give fans a preview of what to expect when she officially joins the SNL cast in Season 51.

"Dream come true 🥲 see you Saturdays @nbcsnl," Slowikowska captioned a September 2 Instagram post announcing the news of her casting.

Many of Slowikowska's comedy videos are written alongside her roommate Kyle Chase, and in a March 26 conversation with Interview, the newest late-night star talked about the creative process behind their content.

"Not a sexy answer, but usually we have meetings to talk about stuff that's been inspiring us," she said. "We also discuss what we've written throughout the week in our Notes apps. Then we'll book shoot dates and take it really seriously. Other times it's spur-of-the-moment and it's quick and easy. The name of the game is always to be having as much fun as possible and to continue to impress ourselves. We think about what we would want to see online and go from there."

Five new SNL cast members have been announced for Season 51

Ben Marshall during the "Please Don't Destroy: First Class feat. Bad Bunny" Saturday Night Live sketch on Saturday, May 17, 2025. Photo: Holland Rainwater/NBC

Slowikoska isn't the only new Saturday Night Live cast member coming on board for Season 51. When the new season premieres on Saturday, October 4, 2025 she'll be joined by Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall (formerly of Please Don't Destroy, who first joined the show in 2001), and Kam Patterson.

Stay locked in to NBC Insider for more SNL news as it arrives. You won't want to miss any announcements on all the guest hosts and musical guests who will make their mark on Studio 8H in Season 51.