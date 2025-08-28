Howie Mandel Declares Unreal Had "the Best Dance Choreography" He's Ever Seen on AGT

After winning one of Judge Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzers in their Audition for America's Got Talent Season 20, India's Unreal dance crew were in a great position as they prepared for their Quarterfinals. But then their rivals, B Unique dance crew — made up of former Unreal members performing in a similar style — also made it to the Quarterfinals. And during Round 1, Mandel said he liked them even better.

So when Unreal took the stage for Round 2 of the Live Quarterfinals, they definitely had something to prove. And prove it they did, performing an exciting routine in which they acted like gears in a complicated machine. One performer even had a "tattoo" of Judge Simon Cowell on his back that he manipulated with his muscles.

Were they better than B Unique? Well, Judge Sofía Vergara called then "so unique," so make of that what you will. "I think this was better than the Audition. I love that you guys put so much humor and so much fun," she added. But the ultimate compliment came from Mandel.

Terry Crews and the Unreal crew appear on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 13 “Quarterfinals 2 Results”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Howie Mandel declared Unreal better than B Unique

"I take back everything I said about you last week. That is by far the best dance choreography I have ever seen in the history of AGT. That was a $1 million dance right there. You stepped it up. I am so proud. If they don’t go through, America, if they don’t go through, you’re nuts," Mandel declared.

As if that wasn't enough, Judge Simon Cowell put B Unique down even more, saying, "I’m very interested. These other people left you? Big mistake. This was honestly in a different league, it didn’t really on gimmicks, it was so well choreographed, it was so original. I loved the kind of competition element. if I’m judging either act, this was way better."

Whether they advance past the Semifinal or not, Unreal are definitely going home the winners of this rivalry!

Unreal crew appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 12 “Quarterfinals 2”. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

