Universal Studios Hollywood Offers Free Tickets to First Responders of the LA Fires

Universal Studios Hollywood is offering free admission to all of the incredibly brave first responders who put their own lives on the line to beat back the devastating wildfires that ravaged the greater Los Angeles area earlier this month.

If you or someone you know were among the men and women who battled the many fires throughout the city, helped people evacuate or provided medical assistance, you may be able to get free admission to Universal Studios Hollywood and all the thrills and adventure that come with. Check out all the information below to see if you're eligible.

How Los Angeles first responders can visit Universal Studios Hollywood for free

Between now and Thursday, April 10, eligible participants have an opportunity to receive a 1-Day General Admission ticket, free of charge, and a 50% discount on up to three 1-Day General Admission Tickets.

“The selfless dedication and tireless resilience exhibited by the first responders in response to combatting the L.A. wildfires has been nothing short of extraordinary and we are very grateful to these unsung heroes for their courage during this difficult time,” Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood said in a statement. “When these first responders are ready for a much needed break, we look forward to welcoming them to our theme park.”

This “First Responder Heroes Ticket” offer applies to all eligible U.S.-based, active first responders within public or private agency/entities who assist the community, including Firefighters, Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, National Guard, and Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians. Retired and volunteer first responders are excluded.

Tickets, which are only good for the day on which they are redeemed, must be acquired in person at the specially-marked booth at the Front Gate entrance of the park. First responders looking to take advantage of the promotion need to bring a valid government-issued photo ID and valid employee ID card.

More information can be found right here!