Get A First Look at Universal Studios Hollywood Fan Fest Coming This April and May

Teased in 2024, Universal Studios Hollywood has officially revealed a first-look at their Universal Fan Fest Nights coming to the theme park this April and May.

A celebration of fandom, this first-of-its-kind, immersive experience at Universal Studios Hollywood drops this spring as an all-new, after-hours celebration catering to the ultimate fans of beloved properties including Back to the Future, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World, Star Trek, Dungeons & Dragons, and the anime worlds of One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.

At a special media preview this week, NBC Insider was one of the first media outlets to see Universal Fan Fest Nights concept art, walkthroughs, exclusive merchandise and event foods created to preview what's in store for guests when the event goes public. Scott Strobl, Universal Studios executive vice president and general manager for USH, walked the media through their years-in-the-making event, and described Fan Fest as if, "Halloween Horror Nights and Comic-Con had a baby" together.

If you don't speak obsessive fan, that means it will cater to cosplaying, exclusive photo opportunities, character meet and greets, immersive activations and chances to just hang out with your fandom tribe.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect when Universal Fan Fest Nights opens inside Universal Studios Hollywood for separately ticketed guests: April 25 - 27; May 2 - 4, 9 - 11 and 16 - 18, 2025.

Back to the Future: Destination Hill Valley

Food at Universal FanFest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

A unique feature of Universal Studios Hollywood is that it was built around the working production lot where movies, televisions shows and commercials are filmed daily. And that includes some of Universal Pictures' own classic films like the Back to the Future trilogy. For Universal Fan Fest Nights, the actual Hill Valley back lot featured in all three films will be turned into 1955 Hill Valley at Courthouse Square. Guests will get to walk in Marty McFly's shoes and experience what his hometown looked like when his mom and dad were teens. Everything will be interactive from the Texaco station with singing attendants to a recreation of the Enchantment Under the Sea prom; meeting with Doc Brown and his time traveling DeLorean; following the storylines of various characters in the Square (including Einstein the dog!) and even experiencing the storm that strikes the Clock Tower.

There will be bespoke Back to the Future themed foods and desserts to purchase in the area as well. Also, look for officially licensed 40th anniversary Back to the Future swag including license plates, t-shirts and even a Hoverboard mini bag.

Super Nintendo World: Let's Go, Yoshi

Nintendo merch at Universal Fanfest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

The theme park is celebrating two years of Super Nintendo World this year, and the latest expansion to the area will be exclusive to the Universal Fan Fest Nights and be all about Yoshi. The fan favorite character will be a meet and greet character inside the land for the very first time. There will also be a Yoshi themed scavenger hunt where guests need to find five colorful Yoshi eggs in order to unlock an exclusive meeting with a different colored Yoshi.

Also, stay for drones celebrating Super Mario characters in the night sky. And try a new Yoshi themed pasta or green Apple Melon Smoothie. Or, grab some Yoshi themed gear including a green jacket, mini purses and more in the 1Up Factory store.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Magical Creatures

Merch at Universal Fanfest Nights. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Fan Fest Nights will bring new experiences into Hogwarts, including the Los Angeles debut of the light projection show that first debuted at Universal Studios Orlando, Hogwarts Always. It will take guests through a year in the life of a Hogwarts student with graphics, special effects and a soundtrack featuring composer John Williams' classic Harry Potter film scores.

There will also be magical creatures to meet throughout the village including a Niffler, a baby dragon and an original creature, the grand Occamy which twists itself around its owner.

Dungeons & Dragons, Star Trek and anime favorites

For those who like to be part of their favorite worlds from the inside, there will be actual walk-through stories to experience featuring original stories made in conjunction with the licenses. Star Trek: Red Alert will feature the screen used bridge in the final season of Star Trek: Picard and a Transporter Room experience. Dungeons & Dragons: Secrets of Waterdeep will allow parties to go on a quest together to battle a Jim Henson Creature Shop created Xanathar monster. And anime fans will get to experience the fun of the One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen fan areas that first debuted at Universal Studios Japan. All of these fandom areas will also have bespoke food and merchandise opportunities to purchase too.

A ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights will include access to all of the individual fandom areas, and access to select rides that will remain open during the evening hours. Follow @UniFanFestNights on Instagram for updates and photo sneak peeks.

Check out the Universal Studios Hollywood website to find a variety of Universal Fan Fest Night ticketing options which are available starting January 29. 2025.