What to Know About Universal Resorts’ 2025 Holiday Experiences in Orlando and Hollywood

The jingle bells will be jangling at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood as both parks celebrate this holiday season with an array of special events.

Highlights include the return of “Grinchmas,” “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and New Year's Eve celebrations.

When do Universal theme parks begin celebrating the holidays this season? At Universal Orlando Resort in Florida — starting on November 21, 2025 and running through January 4, 2026 — festive decor, seasonal foods, and special events begin at CityWalk and theme parks including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, and select worlds at Universal Epic Universe. At Universal Studios Hollywood in California, the holiday decorations, special menus, and entertainment events take over the theme park and CityWalk starting on November 24, 2025 and running through January 4, 2026.

Here's a rundown of all the holiday fun guests can experience that's included with a theme park ticket, and also the add-on experiences that can be purchased to make the season extra bright.

Universals Holiday Parade featuring Macys. Photo: Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort's holiday celebration

Those purchasing tickets to Universal Studios Florida and/or Universal Islands of Adventure and visiting during this year's holiday events have the chance to experience several different events.

The annual "Grinchmas in Seuss Landing at Islands of Adventure" celebration includes the live stage show “The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular," a retelling of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

"Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" will now include three parks as the Ministry of Magic at Universal Epic Universe joins the fun this year, in addition to Hogsmeade at Universal Islands of Adventure, and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Epic Universe, the new theme park that opened earlier this year, will also boast seasonal lighting and decorations in Celestial Park, the first world that guests experience when they enter the park.

Grinchmas during Holidays at Universal Studio Hollywood, 2024. Photo: Universal Parks

And if you can't make it to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this year but are headed to Orlando, you can experience a smaller version with Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios Florida with themed floats, huge balloons, Santa, and the lighting of the park's 80-foot Christmas tree.

For an extra fee beyond the price of park tickets, there is the special Universal Holiday Tour, which is available on select dates from November 21, 2025 through January 3, 2026, at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure; or the The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast at Islands of Adventure, available on select dates from November 21, 2025 through January 4, 2026.

The Florida resort collection will also host New Year's Eve celebrations at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure, Universal Epic Universe, Universal CityWalk, and all 11 Universal Orlando hotels, with additional details being released at a later date.

Universal Studios Hollywood Holiday 2023. Photo: Paul Terry/Tara Bennett

Universal Studios Hollywood's holiday transformation

In sunny Southern California, the holidays are just as spectacular with Universal Studios Hollywood hosting its annual festivities.

"Grinchmas” Who-bilation will take place at Universal Plaza, where guests will feel like they're in Who-ville. Expect meet-and-greets with the Grinch and his pooch, Max, and be part of the nightly tree-lighting ceremonies, complete with faux snow, at the 65-foot Grinchmas tree.

Universal Studios Hollywood's “Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” means a cappella performances from The Frog Choir, hot and cold Butterbeer, and enchanting gifts for sale. At night, guests can experience “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" holiday light projection show.

In the Super Nintendo World section, expect snowmen dressed as Mario and Luigi, and special holiday merch.

And if you have, or want to purchase, a Power-Up Band, there will be seasonal digital stamps to collect. From December 1 through February 28, guests can unlock a "Winter Wonder" stamp, while those visiting in December can also earn a "Holiday Party" stamp.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood, the outdoor collection of shopping and dining options, will also feature festive décor, including a 40-foot Christmas tree, and musical performances and DJ sets on select nights.

Also, Universal Studios Hollywood will host its huge New Year's party, called EVE, on December 31, with music, photo ops, and fireworks. Details on tickets and events coming soon.

