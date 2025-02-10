Universal Orlando Hypes Epic Universe Worlds with 4 New Teaser Trailers (WATCH)

Epic Universe's worlds based on Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters, and more will open this May.

With just three months to go until the grand opening of Epic Universe, Universal Orlando turned up the hype machine another notch Sunday evening with four brand-new teaser trailers for the worlds inspired by Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, iconic Nintendo characters, and Universal's catalogue of classic monsters.

Each of the bite-sized trailers, bits of which made up the general ad that aired during Super Bowl LIX, center around the wondrous portal entrances waiting to transport park guests to the different experiences this May from the fifth world, Celestial Park.

“This is such a pivotal moment for our destination, and we’re thrilled to welcome guests to Epic Universe next year,” Karen Irwin, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, said in a statement last year. “With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week’s worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic! Our Universe will never be the same.”

“Sometimes they’re grouped in loosely-themed lands, but what we’ve done since 2010 when we opened up the Wizarding World of Harry Potter really has changed the model,” Steve Tatum, executive creative director of Universal’s Epic Universe, said at an event in the fall. “So, all of a sudden, instead of going on a two, three, four-minute experience, you are immersed in a single story. We’ve really gone from a short storytelling business into the feature-length storytelling business, and in Epic Universe, this is the first theme park in the entire world that is going to be comprised of exclusively these feature-length stories.”