Twisters Unleashes "Once in a Generation Tornado Outbreak" in Disastrous New Trailer

The natural world is plenty terrifying, as evidence by the second wild trailer for Twisters. Hitting the big screen this July by way of Universal Pictures, the long-awaited sequel to 1996's Twister promises to up the danger with "a once in a generation tornado outbreak."

The latest batch of footage also tees up a subtle sci-fi element through the character of Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a traumatized storm chaser who has devised a theoretical method for "disrupting" tornadoes. So far, though, it doesn't seem to be working, because the titular vortexes are more destructive than ever, wiping out entire power plants and merging to form mega-tornadoes.

While this film takes place within the same reality as the '96 original, Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung (known for the Oscar-nominated Minari) considers it "a new chapter in this story that [screenwriter/producer] Michael Crichton and [director] Jan de Bont and that team had created," the filmmaker states in the latest issue of Total Film. "This is just a new chapter in that world that they created, and also that concept of scientists that are, in a very adventurous way, chasing storms and doing scientific research."

Amblin maestro Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer with Thomas Hayslip and Ashley Jay Sandberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producers.

Watch the Latest Trailer for Twisters Right Now

What is Twisters About?

Written by Mark L. Smith (The Midnight Sky), Twisters follows Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones), a storm expert who left the field after a traumatizing encounter with a tornado in her college days. Years later, she's convinced to rejoin the chase by Javi (Anthony Ramos), a friend looking to test a new tracking system with the best storm scholars around.

While on the trail of terrible tornadoes, Kate and Javi cross paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a reckless social media influencer known as the "Tornado Wrangler." There's not much time for a proverbial tornado-measuring contest between the two crews once several systems converge on central Oklahoma in a meteorlogical phenomenon no one has ever seen.

"I kept wondering: what would it be like to make a film in which I'm just focusing on that sort of spectacle, and that sort of awe, and that kind of powerful force," Chung added. "[Tornadoes] have the same sort of force that a fire does. It can really reveal people, their inner journeys, their relationships ... So I was really interested in exploring that with this movie."

Photo: Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures & Amblin Entertainment

Who Stars in Twisters?

Twisters features the acting talents of Daisy Edgar-Jones (Where the Crawdads Sing), Anthony Ramos (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick), Brandon Perea (Nope), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Harry Hadden-Paton (Downton Abbey), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time), Nik Dodani (Atypical), and Paul Scheer (The League).